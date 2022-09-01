Choosing a name is a big decision. Most parents agonize over it for weeks or months, and Frisco’s baby isn’t any different. The Northern Texas PGA office at PGA Frisco has officially been named the Dr. Jerry J. Ransom Northern Texas PGA Golf House.

Local Profile recently reported on the new PGA home and the newfound partnership between the PGA and Frisco, “I would say that the big miracle of Texas is that people here cannot imagine living anywhere else,” Seth Waugh, CEO of The PGA of America, told Local Profile about the new Frisco home. “I’ve never seen a more welcoming place. It’s amazing.” The Northern Texas PGA is affiliated with the PGA of America, and is one of 41 sections.

The namesake of the new golf house is Dr. Jerry J. Ransom, who of course, loves golf. Ransom has been the mayor of Greenville, Texas since 2021 and was born in Kansas City, Missouri. “The Northern Texas PGA Foundation does so many wonderful things to grow the game for kids in North Texas, and with the Golf house, I look forward to helping them make a bigger impact,” said Jerry Ransom in an official statement. “Helping to make the NTPGA’s dream of having their own homesite a reality is something special that I knew I wanted to be a part of.”

The decision for naming the golf house did not come easily. The PGA had to find someone who not only loves golf, but also supports their efforts. The PGA Northern Texas Section reported that“ he [Ransom] has supported the Northern Texas PGA Foundation’s growth of the game initiatives for many years and wanted to do more to give back and further support the NTPGA’s initiatives. He was the lead contributor for the NTPGA Foundation’s Capital Campaign that was launched in February of 2020.”

The golf house has become a big deal for golf, and this is the first time the NTPGA and the NTGPA Foundation will reside on-site and have ownership of the building.