Hey students! Looking for something fun to do? Look no further – the Texas Rangers just announced that any high school and college students can attend games for only $9. The offer is valid for any Rangers home games this season.

Tickets are available in the outfield pavilion (sections 233-244), and parking is $10 in Lot N for games in Arlington. If you choose to sign up and purchase tickets, they will be delivered to mobile devices on the MLB Ballpark app. Tickets are given through a first come first serve basis, so act quickly on your purchases.

Ticket registration can be completed and purchased through the teams’ official website for free. If a student is under 18 years of age, a parent or legal guardian can register their kid.

Regular priced tickets typically are sold from $25 to over $400 for Rangers games. But the Ranger’s deals don’t end at students: A Sky Porch Special presented by Bally Sports Southwest offers a two ticket deal for only $30 during the summer (excluding Saturday games) with the coupon code “Porch.” Family fun Tuesday deals are also available through the Ranger’s site and offer reduced prices for tickets, food, parking and more.

If you are looking to stay closer to home, the Frisco Roughriders also offer a variety of special deals for baseball fans looking to get out to the park. Seniors 65 and up can purchase tickets at the box office for $10, and a four ticket special where four guests can attend any home game (Thursday to Sunday) for $25 lawn seating.

Just because homework has resumed, doesn’t mean summer has to end just yet. The Texas Rangers next game will be at home tonight at 8:05 against the Houston Astros. Who needs to study when there’s baseball to watch?