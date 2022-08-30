Best Friends Doggy Daycare opened at the Walmart Supercenter in Frisco at 8555 Preston Road. The pet haven offers a variety of services and fun for furry friends who are looking for daycare or birthday pawtys.

The idea for the daycare started to keep dogs out of hot cars while their owners shop, and the company began moving into Walmart stores for a one-stop trip for families with pets.

The Frisco location opened at the beginning of August but held a grand opening on August 27. The manager of Best Friends in Frisco told Local Profile most of their clients have come from Facebook, but they hope to grow by word of mouth.

In order to bring your pet to Best Friends, they must go through an initiation process in which a temperament test will be conducted in order to make sure your pet is well-mannered enough to join the other pups. Once the test is complete, a 10-15 minute introduction will take place while your animal gets to know the others.

Best Friends also requires all animals to be up to date on rabies and Bordetella vaccinations and be spayed or neutered. This ensures all friends stay safe and happy during their stay.

The daycare offers a $9 deal for an hour and a half of “shop-n-play” for owners looking for someone to watch their pet while they look through the store. Best Friends also has full-day drop-off for $25.

But the best part of Best Friends is the birthday pawtys. For $160 Best Friend will send announcements for 10 of your pups buddies and will have games, costumes, treats and photo opportunities to celebrate the big day. The birthday dog will also be shared on social media as their “top dog” of the day and a picture will be emailed as a keepsake to the owners.