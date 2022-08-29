The Plano city council continues to help the homeless through new funds and partnerships. The council approved a contract with the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs to provide services such as case management and affordable housing for those experiencing homelessness.

The city council met on August 22 to determine the fate of $138,815 in services and assistance. From that sum, $134,000 will be put towards services for homeless individuals. The city is also partnering with the Salvation Army to help with rapid rehousing services. The proposition passed 8:0. Councilmember Rick Grady, who once experienced homelessness himself, was frequent to ask questions about the items.

During the council meeting a second item was addressed for $44,473 for the Homeless Housing and Services Program Youth. The item was once again passed unanimously, with all council members voting to put the item to action.

According to the Salvation Army of Plano, around 7,000 North Texans are experiencing homelessness, and 200,000 are at risk of becoming homeless. Plano City Council worked to fight homelessness in the past, and their partnership with the Salvation Army may help.

Currently Homeless Services in Plano offers several resources for homeless individuals such as tenant based rental assistance and rehousing programs. During the council meeting, Shanette Eaden, housing and community services manager, discussed that the rehousing program showed success in the past, and in a 12-month period, it helped 73 people experiencing homelessness — 18 of those were considered to be youth.

According to the city of Plano, individuals who are looking to join the rehousing program must make less than 50% of the area median income for the Dallas metro statistical area, must meet the HUD definition of homelessness, must reside in Plano and must be able to meet with a case manager monthly.