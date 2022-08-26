A three-day weekend is on the horizon, but what to do with the extra free time?

Fret not! We are here to help you. From sports to parades to food and drinks, take a look at all the fun things Dallas and Collin County have ready for your Labor Day weekend. Stay to the end for a bonus round-up of the best restaurants to try out now that you have a bit of spare time.

When: September 5 | 12:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Where: The Texas Pool | 901 Springbrook Drive, Plano

One last splash before summer gallops into the sunset. Fill your cooler with snacks and non-alcoholic beverages and take your favorite noodle to the Texas Pool on Monday, September 5 and enjoy a day of pool games with family and friends.

When: September 3 through 5 | See full schedule

Where: Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden | 8525 Garland Road, Dallas

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden has a full schedule ready for you, from craft beer tasting to family cooking classes to interactive educational concerts and choose-your-own adventures. And don’t worry if you can’t make it to all three days, Gil’s Elegant Catering’s $4 brownie sundaes, $2 hot dogs and root beer floats at the Terrace Café will be there all weekend.

When: September 5 | 9:00 a.m.

Where: Downtown Garland | The parade begins at Glenbrook Drive and Ave F, Garland

Join the fun! This 76th Labor Day Parade will see bands, cheerleaders and drill teams from all seven Garland Independent School District schools join forces to parade downtown. The parade will start at Glenbrook Drive and Avenue F and will go up towards Austin Street before turning right onto Austin Street and ending at Austin and N 6th Street.

When: September 2 through 4 | See full schedule

Where: Dallas City Hall Plaza | 1500 Marilla St., Dallas

The Black Academy of Arts and Letters (TBAAL) has assembled another all-star lineup for its fifth annual Riverfront Jazz Festival in downtown Dallas. Enjoy three days of jazz, blues, R&B, soul, pop and neo-soul music performed by renowned music artists from around the world. Visit vendor booths and experience delicious and diverse food.

When: September 4 | 2:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

This all-day event at Legacy Hall promises to be one to remember: live hula and fire dancers, Airbrushed Island Tribal tattoos and specialty poke bowls from Horu Sushi in addition to Hawaii-inspired cocktails and meals from the restaurants at Legacy Hall. And for the brave, there will be a family-friendly limbo competition!

When: September 5 | 9:30 a.m.

Where: Plano Super Bowl | 2521 Avenue K, Plano

It might be your day off, but why not make some money while you relax with the gang? Plano Super Bowl has a challenge ready for you: a $600 prize bowling tournament! Get your team ready and show off your bowling talent.

Must Try Restaurants And Bars

If you haven’t tried these venues yet, you have no excuse now. Make sure to take the time to make reservations, don’t say we didn’t warn you!

