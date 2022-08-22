The Salesmanship Club Charitable Golf of Dallas announced that the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson raised a record $7.6 million for Momentous Institute, the club’s nonprofit organization focused on social emotional health for children and their families. But that wasn’t the only impact the tournament had.

Held in May at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney for the first time, the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson welcomed fans at full capacity, resulting in the tournament’s first sell-out since 2008. Tournament officials reported that the tournament’s economic impact study showed a $55.4 million impact on North Texas’ economy. In McKinney alone, the tournament provided $28.8 million in direct economic impact, $17.9 in direct spending and supported over 270 jobs in the city.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the success of our second tournament in McKinney,” said 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson Tournament Chair Clay Duvall. “To see our hard work and the community’s support result in a record amount raised for Momentous Institute is incredibly gratifying.”

In preparation for the tournament, the AT&T Byron Nelson observed May as mental health awareness month and launched “Birdies for Mental Health,” a fundraiser campaign aimed at giving fans an opportunity to contribute directly to Momentous Institute. The successful initiative raised $200,000, including more than $20,000 donated by PGA TOUR players who competed in the tournament.

“The incredible support from this year’s tournament helps us work alongside children and families, year-round, to provide critical mental health and education services, ultimately building stronger communities,” said Momentous Institute Executive Director, Dr. Jessica Gomez.

Now preparations for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson are underway. The tournament will be held May 8 to 14 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney.

