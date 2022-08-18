Kids are back to school, fall is only a month away and we are as close to Halloween as we are to the last Memorial day, time is of the essence! Check our bucket list and plan your last days of summer.

Let’s begin with our favorite restaurants. After two years of microwave dinners, it’s time to eat out again.

Restaurant Revival

The new The Collin County foodie scene is constantly evolving. New restaurants open almost every day. We couldn’t feature them all, so here’s a few more new establishments you might have missed. Goats Arena Sports

Bar, Frisco

Two-story sports bar with countless HD TVs, 16ft. jumbo screen as well as live DJs. Steve Fields Steakhouse, Plano

The popular steakhouse is back! The live piano bar entertainment starts at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday through Sunday The District, Addison

From the chef who brought us Whiskey Cake comes a new restaurant with a menu whose roots are Californian, but with a fresh, North Texas spin. Twisted Root, Plano

There’s no denying Twisted Root has great burgers. The new Plano location is made extra special by their large patio with games like cornhole.

Image courtesy of guave tree cuban cafe and cantina

104 S Chestnut St, McKinney

After eight years on the road as an uber successful food truck (including a stint on The Great Food Truck Race), we are beyond thrilled that The Guava Tree is serving their signature Cuban cuisine in this quaint counter-order restaurant in downtown McKinney. It’s comforting to know that the guava and cream cheese puffed pastries, gorgeous Cuban

sandwiches and fresh mojitos are in the same place every day.

Can’t-Miss Dish: Loaded Yuca fries with garlic mojo sauce and spicy black beans.

2617 Sentinel Wy Ste 400, Melissa

Don’t let the strip-mall location throw you off: A light but satisfying menu with savory duck wings, prosciutto and fig crostinis and flourless chocolate cake await inside this new wine bar. Or enjoy a flight of red wine on the outdoor patio (the firepit is fabulous in the spring). Expect an impressive list of live local talent on Friday and Saturday nights.

Can’t-Miss Dish: Tres carne flatbread.

Image courtesy of hoff’s steaks and steins

Hoff’s Steaks and Steins

5454 Main St #123, Frisco

This German-style steakhouse has the meats. And the best part is that the artisan ribs, steak and beef are all locally-sourced. For serious steak lovers, the 32-ounce tomahawk — affectionately named “The Hoff” — is so coveted, they recommend you call in advance to make sure they have it (presumably to avoid meat-centric tantrums in the on-site

beer garden).

Can’t-Miss Dish: The stick burner BBQ for a sample of brisket, candy-back ribs and bratwurst served with German potato salad (Friday and Saturday only).

Image courtesy of mr. Po’s boys

232 Town Pl, Fairview

Delete your dating apps: The spicy Mr. Jerk sandwich is about to steal your heart. Or maybe the mild-mannered Ms. Patricia with fried green tomatoes and collard green slaw is more your speed. Either way, Mr. Po’ Boys’ highly anticipated restaurant serves up creative combinations and hearty portions to satisfy all sandwich lovers. And all the sauces, spices and dressings are made from scratch, including the jalapeño vinaigrette, the blackening seasoning and roux for the gumbo po’ boy (not a typo).

Can’t-Miss Dish: The Mr. Thompson flank steak sandwich topped with a fried egg, tomato, arugula and spicy remoulade.

Image courtesy of lombardi cucina italiana

6655 Winning Dr, Frisco

If you think “fatto a mano” (Italian for handmade) is fun to say, wait until you order the fettuccine with caviar and jumbo prawn in a lemon cream sauce. Delizioso! Seated in a corner table for two, with impressive chandeliers twinkling overhead and beautiful olive trees strategically placed around the dining room, the intoxicating mixture of food

and world-class wine makes Lombardi the hottest spot to celebrate la dolce vita.

Can’t-Miss Dish: Tagliatelle alla Bolognese.

Image courtesy of suburban yacht club

5872 TX-121 suite 104, Plano

Restaurant 33’s latest and greatest feels like being whisked away to a seaside social club in Venice Beach, California. The breezy indoor/outdoor space claims prime real estate on The Boardwalk and reigns as the perfect spot for people-watching ad happy hour. The menu offers a mix of Baja street food, fresh seafood and cheeky, innovative tropical drinks (the vodka-based basic beach is served in a pink flamingo floatie).

Can’t-Miss Dish: The chile-dusted fresh

catch sandwich.