Too bad weekends only have 72 hours. With all the fun activities Collin County has to offer, it’ll be hard to choose what to do first: learn to dance salsa, go to an art exhibit, enjoy rare whiskies or go to a concert. We are here to help you decide.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

Image courtesy of Vitruvian Salsa Festival

When: Every Saturday from August 6 to 27 | 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Vitruvian Park | 3966 Vitruvian Way, Addison

More Info

Get ready to dance! The Vitruvian Salsa Festival continues this weekend presenting Cro-Cro Y Su Tumbaká. From 6:00 to 10:00 p.m., enjoy live bands, DJs, food trucks and more. Can’t salsa for your life? Not to worry! Salsa lessons start at 6:30. Don’t want to learn? Then get a lawn chair, your favorite snack and enjoy the show at the park.

When: August 19 through September 4, 2022 | See full schedule

Where: Art Centre Theatre | 1400 Summit Ave Suite E, Plano

Tickets

The tenth-anniversary party of Charlie Brock, deputy mayor of New York, and his wife Myra is not going exactly as planned. All the kitchen staff is gone, Myra is nowhere to be found and guests Ken, Charlie’s Lawyer and his wife Chris have arrived already! Oh, and Charlie has shot himself in the head, only a flesh wound apparently. Confusions and miscommunications mount driving the evening into hilarious chaos.

When: August 19 and 20, 2022 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: The Cove | 402 N. Tennessee St., McKinney

More Info

Richard McWhorter’s new collection is a study on the techniques selected masters used to achieve wonderful effects on their works. Recommended for art aficionados looking for some insights on the process of paint mixing and spilling, layering colors and more. You can even join McWhorter himself for refreshments and ask him yourself: How does he do that?

Image: otsphoto | shutterstock

Addison After Dark: Pints & Pups When: August 20, 2022 | 9:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Where: Addison Circle Park | 4970 Addison Cir, Addison

More Info Addison After Dark has a full festival dedicated to our furry best friends this Saturday. While you enjoy live music, food trucks and complimentary beer samples from your favorite local breweries, let your pooch have fun at the pop-up dog park and arts and crafts. Liquid Courage 1 Year Anniversary Party When: August 20, 2022 | 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Where: Liquid Courage Spirits and More | Junction 15 Apartments, 930 E 15th Street Suite 100, Plano

More Info From 11 a.m. onwards enjoy everything this party has in store for you: first-hand selected 6-year aged single barrel wheated bourbon release, the release of over 50 rare bottles of allocated whisky and tequila, free anniversary toast and free samplings and networking with breweries and distilleries.

When: August 20, 2022 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Courtyard Theater | 1509 Avenue H, Plano

Tickets

The Plano Arts Coalition and the City of Plano are sponsoring an evening chock-full of art. You’ll be able to enjoy performances by Plano Arts Coalition organizations, Plano Symphony Orchestra’s Chamber Trio featuring Bo and John Landefeld and Jennifer Wheeler, and an art exhibit by the Plano Arts Association. Get to The ArtCentre of Plano afterward for a reception.

Photo: Dorti | Shutterstock

When: August 20, 2022 | 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Ford Center at the Star | 9 Cowboys Way, Frisco

Tickets

We did warn you in advance! Miller Lite and Dallas Cowboys have come together to bring a premier fantasy draft party to fans in North Texas. You’ll get to draft your team while enjoying live DJs, food and refreshments, get former Dallas Cowboy Demarcos Ware’s insights about the NFC East during an on-stage interview, take part in autograph opportunities and more!

When: August 20, 2022 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

Tickets

This combination of musicians/comedian actors will take this Van Halen tribute concert to another level. Make a whole night out of it by getting there early and saving a seat at the VIP Balcony Lounge to get the best view of the stage.

Image: chant duplantier | facebook

When: August 19, 2022 | 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Where: Taverna Rossa | 4005 Preston Rd #512, Plano

More Info

Enjoy your order of craft pizza and beer while a chill combination of soul, folk, rock and blues fills the air. As the ambassador of Eclectic Soul, Duplantier’s solo acoustic performance will show his roots in the past with a sound for the future.

When: August 19, 2022 | 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm | 970 Garden Park Dr., Allen

More Info

Enjoy a bit of everything at this outdoors concert. Edit Radio will play all your favorite radio hits from the 50s to the latest chart toppers. Stop by early and order to-go from the restaurants at Watters Creek before finding a spot on the Village Green for your blanket.

Fight off the heat at the best OF collin county’s splash pads! 10 Best Splash Pads In Plano, Frisco, Allen & McKinney Parents rejoice, splash pad season is here! We’re in Texas, and that means that as soon as May arrives, temperatures start to skyrocket. Suddenly, many of our favorite playgrounds are too hot to enjoy. Fortunately, local splash pads save the day, keeping our little ones entertained from now through September. Unless otherwise stated, these splash… Keep reading

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

RC Rally

When: August 20, 2022 | 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Where: The Edge Visitor Center | 201 St Mary Dr, Allen

More Info

Kenzie Crabtree

When: August 20, 2022 | 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Where: McCall Plaza | 998 E 15th Street, Plano

More Info

Parent’s Night Out at Jump into Art Studios

When: August 20, 2022 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Jump into Art Studios | 404 N Church St, McKinney

More Info

Psychedelic Robot

When: Thurs to Sat, 3:00 – 9:00 P.M. | Sundays 12:00 – 9:00 P.M.

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano

Tickets

Divine Consign Plano Fall ’22 Sale

When: August 21 through 23, 2022 | See full schedule

Where: Plano Event Center| 2000 E Spring Creek Parkway, Plano

More Info

Back to the 80’s Sip and Stroll

When: August 20, 2022 | 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Where: Downtown McKinney | 111 North Tennessee St., McKinney

Tickets

Holman Pottery Oops Sale

When: August 20 through 27, 2022 | 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: Holman Pottery | 914 18th Street, Plano

More Info

Brunch & Blooms

When: August 20, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: The Boardwalk at Granite Park | 5800 State Highway 121, Plano

More Info