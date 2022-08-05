Less than a week away from the start of classes, school districts across North Texas are desperately hiring. Although teaching positions are a top priority, transportation departments are also facing shortages.

According to CBSDFW, Frisco ISD needs to fill about 50 positions in this department alone — and not just bus drivers, but bus monitors and crossing guards too. “This isn’t just a Frisco ISD challenge, it’s something that’s happening nationwide,” Jerad Castor, the district’s transportation managing director told WFAA .

In an attempt to attract applicants, CBSDFW reported the district raised the pay $2.50 an hour to $22 an hour adding a $1,000 signing bonus as well as paid three-week training. “We start off basic and then we build and build and build and it takes about 3 weeks,” said trainer Rayna Biffle to WFAA.

The district also allows employees to enroll their kids in the district even if they live outside of it. “We’re looking at maybe the stay-at-home mom since we do allow staff to bring their kids to school and bring their kids to work on the bus,” said Castor adding, “That allows them to make money without having to pay for child care.”

Ernest Sherman, retired law enforcement officer, is training to become a Frisco ISD bus driver and encourages anyone to follow his steps “Try something new. I will do the best job I can to get them from Point A to Point B in a safe and effective manner,” he told WFAA.

Frisco ISD told CBS 11 that if these positions aren’t filled by the time the fist day of school, other bus drivers will have to pick up the routes or use other staff with a Class B Commercial Drivers License to pitch in.

If you are interested in applying, you can register here for Frisco ISD, but remember to check any of Collin County’s school districts, as they might be looking to hire you too!