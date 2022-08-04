Just in time to ready your garden or patio for autumn, a new Best Buy outdoor furniture brand is opening its doors in Frisco. The third Yardbird showroom in Texas is coming to the Center at Preston Ridge in August.

Yardbird opened its first store in Minneapolis in 2018. Since becoming part of Best Buy in November 2021, they have expanded its operations opening showrooms in Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Philadelphia, Washington and Kansas City.

According to Best Buy, they acquired Yardbird in for their incredible selection of high-quality outdoor furniture, sure, but especially for their commitment to sustainability. In addition to using recyclable and biodegradable packaging materials, Yardbird also incorporates into their furniture ocean-bound plastic, of which they’ve used 430,000 pounds in 2022 alone.

Yardbird’s wicker furniture is made out of 50% intercepted ocean plastic. Image: Yardbird | Facebook

To help offset their carbon footprint created by transportation, delivery and even our daily business operations, Yardbird partnered with The Carbon Fund, a non-profit organization aimed at helping individuals, businesses, and organizations to reduce their climate impact.

At Yardbird’s showrooms, you’ll notice you can’t actually buy any furniture. But you can see and test them but all orders are sent directly from the factory to each client’s home, as to guarantee a fast delivery service and reduce costs and the amount of carbon in the air emitted by transportation.

This is not the first time an eco-friendly company has opened its doors in North Texas. Heck! It’s not even the first eco-friendly outdoor furniture business that does. In 2017 the Austin-based and eco-forward company TreeHouse moved its headquarters to Dallas and opened stores in Dallas and Plano, only to close down in 2018. Let’s hope Frisco receives Yardbird with more enthusiasm!

According to Dallas Culture Map, Yardbird co-founder Jay Dillon said in a statement, “We chose to make a substantial investment in Texas with our latest showrooms because the community shares our passion for high design, sustainability, and the outdoors.”