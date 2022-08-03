Summer break is coming to an end, so make the most out of this weekend with all the fun activities Collin County has to offer.
The Rich Girls – ’80s Party Band
When: August 6, 2022 | 7:00 p.m.
Where: The Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano
More info
Legacy Hall has everything for your party night plan this Saturday! Beginning with this six-piece party band playing the best of your ’80s favorites like Hall & Oates, Prince, Michael Jackson and more. Stay for the afterparty at Tonic Bar & Lounge on the second floor of Legacy Hall for their Souled Out Saturday DJ Night.
Vitruvian Salsa Festival
When: Every Saturday from August 6 to 27 | 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.
Where: Vitruvian Park | 3966 Vitruvian Way, Addison
More Info
Dust off your dancing shoes and get ready because the Vitruvian Salsa Festival begins this weekend. From 6:00 to 10:00 p.m., enjoy live bands, DJs, food trucks and more. Can’t salsa for your life? Not to worry! There will be salsa lessons. Don’t want to learn? Then get a lawn chair, your favorite snack and enjoy the show at the park.
Back to School Bash
When: August 7, 2022 | 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Where: Allen Civic Plaza | 305 Century Parkway, Allen
More Info
Summer break is almost over, let’s give it a big farewell with a picnic dinner party at the park! Pack your picnic and bring the whole family to have fun with balloon artists, juggling, stilt-walkers and enjoy a concert by Allen Philharmonic Orchestra playing iconic soundtracks from your favorite movies like Star Wars, Hamilton, Harry Potter and more.
Northwest Community Park BioBlitz
When: August 5, 2022 | 8:00 to 11:00 a.m.
Where: Northwest Community Park| Teel and Little River Dr, Frisco
More Info
At this free event visitors are invited to find and identify as many species as possible at the future site of Northwest Community Park. Scientists, families, students and teachers will work together to get a snapshot of the area’s biodiversity. High quality data uploaded to iNaturalist will become part of the Global Biodiversity Information Facility, an open source database used by scientists and policy makers around the world.
Thinking Money for Kids Exhibit
When: Until August 24, 2022 | See the full schedule
Where: Plano Public Library| This is a touring event, check the full schedule for locations
More Info
This touring financial education exhibit is a multimedia experience that uses games, creativity and storytelling to provide children aged 7 to 11 and their families an idea of what money is, its role in society, monetary values, responsibility and more. This Saturday, August 6, the program will present A Plan for My Money a learning activity for grades K to 5 at Haggard Library, 2501 Coit Rd, Plano. In case you missed it, here’s the best things to do at libraries this summer.
Pearl Jam Tribute: Pearl Gem
When: August 5, 2022 | 8:00 p.m.
Where: The Box Garden at Legacy Hall| 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano
More Info
Satiate your ’90s nostalgia with a night jamming out to America’s most authentic tribute to Pearl Jam. Get your friends and make a night out of it by grabbing dinner before stepping into the Balcony VIP Lounge for the best view of the stage. If you know the words (we’re sure you do), then definitely sing along.
Live Music at The Boardwalk
When: August 6, 2022 | 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Where: The Boardwalk at Granite Park| 5800 State Highway 121, Plano
More Info
Dallas-based singer-songwriter Shane Peters will be playing this Saturday at The Boardwalk. So why not plan a full night by strolling through the shops or getting dinner at one of the eateries while music fills the air?
Summer Sounds – Concerts in the Park Series
When: August 7, 2022 | 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Where: Taverna Rossa | 4005 Preston Rd Suite 512, Plano
More Info
Carlos Ramos, a seasoned Costa Rican musician, will bring his wide repertoire of reggae and bossa nova to Taverna Rossa this Saturday. Enjoy a night of live music with one of the best craft pizzas and beer around Plano.
Creekside Live: Don’t Tell Mama
When: August 5, 2022 | 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Where: Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm | 970 Garden Park Dr., Allen
More Info
Enjoy a summer evening outdoors by the creek listening to live music from the green, or dining alfresco on one of the patios from any Watters Creek restaurants. Don’t Tell Mama will be taking the lead this Friday with covers from the ’60s to today.
Urban Trivia Game Night
When: August 7, 2022 | 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Where: The Boardwalk at Granite Park | 5800 State Highway 121, Plano
More Info
Grab your friends and get to Legacy Hall early to be one of the first 40 people to get complimentary drinks at the Box Garden before the fun starts! Urban Trivia is a card game that will test your knowledge on a variety of topics, genres and knowledge all from your favorite tv shows, movies, athletes, musicians, historical figures and many more.
Monthly Muscle Car Show
When: August 6, 2022 | 5:00 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Gazeebo Burger | 6009 Parker Rd, Plano
More Info
Souled out Saturdays
When: August 6, 2022 | 9:00 p.m.
Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano
More Info
Sensory-friendly Swim Days
When: August 6, 2022 | All-day
Where: All Plano pools
More Info
Psychedelic Robot
When: Thurs to Sat, 3:00 – 9:00 P.M. | Sundays 12:00 – 9:00 P.M.
Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano
Tickets
You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown
When: August 5 through 14, 2022 | See full schedule
Where: Art Centre Theatre | 1400 Summit Ave Suite E, Plano
More Info
Something Rotten
When: July 29 through August 14, 2022 | See the full schedule
Where: Black Box Theater at Frisco Discovery Center | 8004 Dallas Pkwy, Suite 200, Frisco
More Info
From The Ground Up – Dallas Start-Up Week
When: August 7, 2022 | 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Where: Baylor Scott & White Sports Therapy & Research at The Star | 3800 Gaylord Parkway, Frisco
More Info