Summer break is coming to an end, so make the most out of this weekend with all the fun activities Collin County has to offer.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

Photo: The Rich Girls | Facebook

When: August 6, 2022 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: The Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

More info

Legacy Hall has everything for your party night plan this Saturday! Beginning with this six-piece party band playing the best of your ’80s favorites like Hall & Oates, Prince, Michael Jackson and more. Stay for the afterparty at Tonic Bar & Lounge on the second floor of Legacy Hall for their Souled Out Saturday DJ Night.

When: Every Saturday from August 6 to 27 | 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Vitruvian Park | 3966 Vitruvian Way, Addison

More Info

Dust off your dancing shoes and get ready because the Vitruvian Salsa Festival begins this weekend. From 6:00 to 10:00 p.m., enjoy live bands, DJs, food trucks and more. Can’t salsa for your life? Not to worry! There will be salsa lessons. Don’t want to learn? Then get a lawn chair, your favorite snack and enjoy the show at the park.

When: August 7, 2022 | 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Where: Allen Civic Plaza | 305 Century Parkway, Allen

More Info

Summer break is almost over, let’s give it a big farewell with a picnic dinner party at the park! Pack your picnic and bring the whole family to have fun with balloon artists, juggling, stilt-walkers and enjoy a concert by Allen Philharmonic Orchestra playing iconic soundtracks from your favorite movies like Star Wars, Hamilton, Harry Potter and more.

Photo: Roberto Ouro | Shutterstock Northwest Community Park BioBlitz When: August 5, 2022 | 8:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Where: Northwest Community Park| Teel and Little River Dr, Frisco

More Info At this free event visitors are invited to find and identify as many species as possible at the future site of Northwest Community Park. Scientists, families, students and teachers will work together to get a snapshot of the area’s biodiversity. High quality data uploaded to iNaturalist will become part of the Global Biodiversity Information Facility, an open source database used by scientists and policy makers around the world. Thinking Money for Kids Exhibit When: Until August 24, 2022 | See the full schedule

Where: Plano Public Library| This is a touring event, check the full schedule for locations

More Info This touring financial education exhibit is a multimedia experience that uses games, creativity and storytelling to provide children aged 7 to 11 and their families an idea of what money is, its role in society, monetary values, responsibility and more. This Saturday, August 6, the program will present A Plan for My Money a learning activity for grades K to 5 at Haggard Library, 2501 Coit Rd, Plano. In case you missed it, here’s the best things to do at libraries this summer.

When: August 5, 2022 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: The Box Garden at Legacy Hall| 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

More Info

Satiate your ’90s nostalgia with a night jamming out to America’s most authentic tribute to Pearl Jam. Get your friends and make a night out of it by grabbing dinner before stepping into the Balcony VIP Lounge for the best view of the stage. If you know the words (we’re sure you do), then definitely sing along.

Photo: Shane Peters | Facebook

When: August 6, 2022 | 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Where: The Boardwalk at Granite Park| 5800 State Highway 121, Plano

More Info

Dallas-based singer-songwriter Shane Peters will be playing this Saturday at The Boardwalk. So why not plan a full night by strolling through the shops or getting dinner at one of the eateries while music fills the air?

When: August 7, 2022 | 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Where: Taverna Rossa | 4005 Preston Rd Suite 512, Plano

More Info

Carlos Ramos, a seasoned Costa Rican musician, will bring his wide repertoire of reggae and bossa nova to Taverna Rossa this Saturday. Enjoy a night of live music with one of the best craft pizzas and beer around Plano.

Don’t Tell Mama | Website

When: August 5, 2022 | 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm | 970 Garden Park Dr., Allen

More Info

Enjoy a summer evening outdoors by the creek listening to live music from the green, or dining alfresco on one of the patios from any Watters Creek restaurants. Don’t Tell Mama will be taking the lead this Friday with covers from the ’60s to today.

When: August 7, 2022 | 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Where: The Boardwalk at Granite Park | 5800 State Highway 121, Plano

More Info

Grab your friends and get to Legacy Hall early to be one of the first 40 people to get complimentary drinks at the Box Garden before the fun starts! Urban Trivia is a card game that will test your knowledge on a variety of topics, genres and knowledge all from your favorite tv shows, movies, athletes, musicians, historical figures and many more.

Fight off the heat at the best OF collin county’s splash pads! 10 Best Splash Pads In Plano, Frisco, Allen & McKinney Parents rejoice, splash pad season is here! We’re in Texas, and that means that as soon as May arrives, temperatures start to skyrocket. Suddenly, many of our favorite playgrounds are too hot to enjoy. Fortunately, local splash pads save the day, keeping our little ones entertained from now through September. Unless otherwise stated, these splash… Keep reading

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Monthly Muscle Car Show

When: August 6, 2022 | 5:00 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Gazeebo Burger | 6009 Parker Rd, Plano

More Info

Souled out Saturdays

When: August 6, 2022 | 9:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

More Info

Sensory-friendly Swim Days

When: August 6, 2022 | All-day

Where: All Plano pools

More Info

Psychedelic Robot

When: Thurs to Sat, 3:00 – 9:00 P.M. | Sundays 12:00 – 9:00 P.M.

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano

Tickets

You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown

When: August 5 through 14, 2022 | See full schedule

Where: Art Centre Theatre | 1400 Summit Ave Suite E, Plano

More Info

Something Rotten

When: July 29 through August 14, 2022 | See the full schedule

Where: Black Box Theater at Frisco Discovery Center | 8004 Dallas Pkwy, Suite 200, Frisco

More Info

From The Ground Up – Dallas Start-Up Week

When: August 7, 2022 | 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Baylor Scott & White Sports Therapy & Research at The Star | 3800 Gaylord Parkway, Frisco

More Info