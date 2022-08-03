It’s been a dry, hot summer. Mayor John Muns wants residents to do their part in helping conserve water.

As Local Profile reported in mid-July, the city of Plano asked citizens to concentrate their conservation on outdoor use for several days in a city-wide effort.

But now, the city wants residents to continue limiting how much water they use. “I would like personally to ask all of you to step up your water conservation efforts over the next 45 days,” said Muns in a pre-recorded clip. “As you know, we are enduring a very dry and hot summer with little rain.”

Continuing, Mayor Muns said, “Here’s what we are asking you to do: Until September 15, reduce the time of your watering at each sprinkler zone by just two minutes.” So, for example, if a resident’s yard has five zones, that would mean a total of ten minutes less water usage.

“This small change has big results,” Mayor Muns said, explaining that this should drop the total demand on the Plano water system by 5 to 10%. “This will help our city’s system be where it needs to be during this challenging time.”

“Two minutes may not seem like a lot, but it will have a big impact on our system.”

Residents living at addresses with even numbers as their last digit already water on Mondays and Thursdays, while those at addresses with an odd number as their last digit water on Tuesdays and Fridays as part of the city’s water conservation plan.

“Plano cares about the quality of our water,” writes the city in an official statement. “Plano’s water system has a ‘Superior’ rating with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), and it exceeds all state and federal drinking water standards. We work together with our residents and fellow North Texas Municipal Water District member cities to provide reliable and safe water for your everyday use.”