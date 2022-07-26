A frozen treat couldn’t have arrived at a better time, because goodness, it’s hot. Here’s all you need to plan an ice-cream tour through Collin County.

Photo: Amorino | Website

Legacy West | 7700 Windrose Ave. g157, Plano

Get a beautiful bouquet of European gelato ar Amorino, or maybe a gelato macaron, or a sorbet drink. You won’t run out of options.

3685 The Star Blvd., Suite 201, Frisco

Can you believe they started as an ice cream truck? Cow Tipping Creamery brings a twist to your traditional soft serve. Not only their ice cream is great, but their incredible housemade and exotic toppings take things to another level.

5805 Preston Rd, Suite G-598, Plano

This shop has in-store handcrafted ice creams and their flavors include both dairy free and vegan options. There’s something for everyone here — except people who hate ice cream, but even then …

Image: Tongue and Cheek Ice Cream | Facebook



526 W. Arapaho Rd., Richardson

Each day this Richardson-based ice cream shop selects a few names for people to claim a free scoop of ice cream, so check it out, you might be eligible today. If not then, maybe tomorrow!

207 N. Kentucky St., McKinney

Their slogan “Day Dream and Ice Cream” perfectly encapsulates the fun, up-beat spirit of this made-from-scratch-ice-cream shop. And with their flavors of the week you’ll never run short of options to choose from.

2707 W 15th St, Suite C, Plano

Plano’s newest ice cream shop offers international flavored ice cream like Thai tea, Vietnamese rocky road and lychee almond sorbet. They also make their own waffle cones.

Image: Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream | Facebook

4700 Eldorado Pkwy Suite 210, McKinney

Enjoy your ice cream the way you like it either in a cone, as pops covered in gourmet chocolate, or blended in a hurricane of flavor.

6205 Coit Rd, #344, Plano

This unique ice cream shop in Plano offers a wide variety of Indian-inspired ice cream flavors like falooda, saffron, kulfi, mango and much more!

1405 Jupiter Rd #108, Plano

Try this Mexican-style ice cream shop’s mangonadas and fresas con crema made from fresh fruits. You can also enjoy their well-known frozen paletas.

Image: Sugar Pine Creamery | Facebook



6832 Coit Rd #270b, Plano

You won’t want to miss this ice cream shop in Plano. Recently, Sugar Pine Creamery made it into the Top 25 Ice Cream Spots in Texas ranking by Yelp. They offer traditional and exciting new ice cream flavors like watermelon sangria, lavender white chocolate and more.

3100 Independence Pkwy, Suite # 215, Plano

Henry is an ice cream expert. He has written a booklet describing how to tell apart ice cream, gelato and custard, and he makes his ice creams with premium ingredients. Really, you couldn’t be in better hands.

Photo: Somisomi | Facebook

9292 Warren Pkwy, Ste 260, Frisco

Here you’ll find a different kind of soft serve. Somisomi offers Ah-Boong, a Korean dessert made of a fish-shaped waffle cone (taiyaki) filled with delicious soft serve and toppings.