“Vernon” is a perfectly fine name for a Texas town. But “Bacon City, USA?” That’s spectacular.

Egbert Eggleston, his son Fay and son-in-law Roy Wright founded Vernon Meat Company in 1922 in the back of a grocery store. Their goal was to make thick-cut, naturally smoked bacon. They did, and the company eventually became Wright Brand bacon.

Now, a hundred years later, Tyson Foods, which bought the Wright brand in 2001, is teaming up with the bacon’s hometown to rename it “Bacon City USA” for the weekend of September 16-17, 2022. To celebrate, there will be festivities like a food truck competition, live music and more in Vernon — sorry, Bacon City USA.

According to the official announcement, they’re looking for a temporary mayor, too:

The winning applicant and one guest will receive a two-night trip to the 100th-anniversary celebration and mayoral induction in Bacon City, USA. To apply for the job of Mayor of Bacon City, USA submit a one-minute video about your unique qualifications and why you deserve the coveted title. Consider submitting a bacon ballad, a sizzling dance, a bacon-wrapped rap or a poem or another performance that captures your love for bacon. The more creative the video, the greater the chance of securing the title. See official rules for more details. Applications will be accepted now through July 31, 2022.

The winning mayor will get a lifetime supply of Wright bacon, meaning that the winner will be bringing home the bacon as long as they’re alive.

In January 2021, Tyson announced a $26 million investment to expand the Wright Brand bacon facility in Vernon. “This project is great news for our plant, our community and our customers,” Dane Bonfy, manager of the Wright Brand plant, said at the time. “We love the Vernon community and look forward to growing our team with the additional positions and meeting the growing demand for our products.”

