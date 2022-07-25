Summer break is coming to an end in a couple of weeks and parents know what that means: rushing to get everything ready for the school year. We’ve come up with a handy guide for preparing for the first day of school.

School Year Calendars

Frisco, Allen, Plano, Blue Ridge, Celina, Farmersville and McKinney Independent School Districts will begin the school year for students on Wednesday, August 10. While Wylie ISD will start classes a day later on Thursday, August 11, Lovejoy ISD on the 15, Anna ISD on the 17, and Melissa ISD on the 23.

But even before the classes begin, there are a few dates to mark up your calendar. The Blue Ridge ISD has organized a meet the teacher event on Thursday, August 4th parents won’t want to miss, while Celina ISD parents should save Monday, August 8 to meet teachers. Anna ISD is opening their Coyote Crossing school registration event for new and returning students from July 25 through 28 online or on 27 and 28 in person.

Getting All Students Ready

North Texas non-profits are organizing events to help families get all the essentials ahead of the first day of school.

Plano ISD’s Back to School Fair is taking place on July 25 from 4:00 to 7 p.m. at the Plano Event Center. There, students and their families will find useful information and resources, job fair opportunities as well as school enrollment and registration on-site, backpacks with supplies and shelf-safe food for families in need.

Just before the first week of school, August 6, the Art Centre of Plano will have their Back To School Kickback event at Haggard Park where they’ll be giving away free school supplies, backpacks, haircuts and family fun. Register your kids for a day of bounce houses, games, food and face painting to say farewell to summer.

And in Frisco, parents can register for the Dymensions Education Back To School Open House event happening on July 30, where the community helps to give away backpacks and supplies to kick off the school year. They are aiming to reach last year’s goal of 200 packed backpacks for students returning to school. Help them out by donating here.

If you missed it, take a look at our tips for the perfect back-to-school photo.