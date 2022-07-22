San Antonio-based supermarket H-E-B continues its expansion in North Texas. This week, the company bought land in Prosper on the corner of Frontier Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway, near the town’s high school and parks. The lot size is 19.78 acres, which as The Dallas Morning News points out, is enough space for a supermarket.

The lot is surrounded by new housing developments and two miles from a Kroger, but an H-E-B spokesperson would not comment to DMN on the company’s plans for the location.

As Local Profile previously reported, H-E-B broke land in neighboring McKinney earlier this year with plans to open in late 2023. H-E-B is also building a 111,000-square feet Frisco store and held a hiring fair for 700 new staffers earlier this month.

“We’re extremely excited to strengthen our commitment to the DFW Metroplex and provide the Frisco and Plano communities the best H-E-B has to offer,” said Juan-Carlos Rück, H-E-B Executive Vice President North West Food/Drug, said in June 2021, when the company broke ground on the upcoming Frisco store. “Our H-E-B locations across North Texas continue to thrive, and this H-E-B store will allow us to answer the long-standing call for an H-E-B in this growing community.”

H-E-B plans future locations at the northeast corner of Legacy Dr. and Main St. as well as at another Plano location.

Founded in 1905, H-E-B has over 420 stores in Texas and Mexico. The company has been calculated in its expansion in North Texas, where Tom Thumb and Kroger have long been local mainstays.

“H-E-B takes a long-term view of our growth and we have a portfolio of landholdings,” H-E-B spokesperson Mabrie Jackson said in a statement (via WFAA) earlier this year. “We look forward to serving more Texans with our multi-format store offerings.” Perhaps in Propser, too.