Concerts in the park, art exhibits, theater plays and tequila! What’s not to love about this weekend in Collin County? Plan your two days of relaxation with our top picks.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

Image: Suburban Yacht Club. Courtesy of The Boardwalk

What better way to spend a hot, lazy summer Sunday than by the shade, margarita in hand? Enjoy the tequila specials served all over Plano.

The Boardwalk at Granite Park

When: July 24, 2022 | All day

Where: The Boardwalk at Granite Park | 5880 TX-121, Plano

More Info

Straight Tequila Night

When: July 24, 2022 | 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

More Info

Tour of Mexico Tequila Tasting

When: July 24, 2022 | 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

Tickets here

When: July 21 to 30 | See the full schedule

Where: Cox Playhouse | 402 N. Tennessee St., McKinney

Tickets here

This absurd, magical and insightful comedy musical will awaken your inner child with memories of Dr. Seuss’ stories. With the Cat in the Hat and two of his assistants as our storytellers, they’ll rhyme their way through a hilarious tale with improv, choreography, movement and immersive theater.

When: July 22 and 23, 2022 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: The Cove | 402 N. Tennessee St., McKinney

More Info

Thirteen artists from Jump Into Art Studios will showcase their beautiful and insightful work at The Cove this weekend. Enjoy art presented in a variety of media like ceramics, oil and acrylic paintings, paper and more. The event will be complete with live music and refreshments.

Photo: Plano Family Expo | Facebook Plano Family Expo When: July 24, 2022 | 10:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Plano Event Center | 2000 E Spring Creek Parkway, Plano

More Info Spend your Sunday with family-friendly activities at Plano Event Center. Find out about all the activities and resources available in the community, while the kids enjoy bounce houses, face painting, crafts, dances and performers. Movie in the Park When: July 22, 2022 | 8:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Frisco Commons Park |8000 McKinney Road, Frisco

More Info Get your lawn chairs or blankets and head to the Frisco Commons Park for a family evening outdoors at a screening of Sing 2. Bring a picnic and make a whole night out of it!

When: July 22, 2022 | 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm | 970 Garden Park Dr., Allen

More Info

Enjoy a live performance by the bluegrass band Ioni Creek this Friday evening at Watters Creek. Bring your blanket and your to-go orders from Watter Creek restaurants and Market Street and have a picnic outdoors.

Photo: Iryna Inshyna | Shutterstock

When: Through July 24, 2022 | 5:00 p.m.

Where: Eisemann Center | 2351 Performance Dr., Richardson

More Info

You are still on time to visit this exhibit with artists living within 125 miles of Plano. Judges selected 80 works to showcase from over 200 entries. You’ll enjoy photographs, drawings and paintings by talented people in our community.

When: July 22, 2022 | 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Where: Jump into Art Studios | 205 West Hunt Street, McKinney

More Info

What a wonderful way of jumping into art with a nice glass of wine in a mini-workshop with other art enthusiasts like you. The BYOB class includes a meet and greet, introduction, wheel throwing and cleanup.

Image: McCall Plaza | Facebook

When: July 22, 2022 | 10:00 p.m.

Where: McCall Plaza | 998 E 15th Street, Plano

More info

Get your friends and family and get them to sing under the stars this Saturday night at McCall Plaza. The Fillmore Pub will serve beverages for purchase.

When: July 16 to 31, 2022 | See the full schedule

Where: Courtyard Theater | 1509 H Avenue, Plano

Tickets here

In this musical retelling of Romeo and Juliet, two young lovers struggle to survive in modern-day New York as they find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks.

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Frontline Gaming – Lone Star Open

When: July 23 and 24, 2022 | All day

Where: Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel| 777 Watters Creek Blvd., Allen

More Info

Legacy West Music Series

When: July 23, 2022 | 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy West | 5908 Headquarters Dr., Plano

More info

Sensory-Friendly Swim Days

When: July 23, 2022 | All-day

Where: All Plano pools

More Info

Psychedelic Robot

When: Thurs to Sat, 3:00 – 9:00 P.M. | Sundays 12:00 – 9:00 P.M.

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano

Tickets

The Secret Comedy of Women

When: July 22, 2022 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: Eisemann Center | 2351 Performance Dr., Richardson

More Info

Special Needs Screenings

When: July 23, 2022 | 3:00 P.M.

Where: Studio Movie Grill | 4721 W Park Blvd., Plano

More Info