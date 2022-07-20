This August, the Dallas Cowboys are teaming up with Miller Lite to host the premier fantasy draft party, the DraftKings National Fantasy Football Tour.

“The tour launches the exciting fantasy football season, creating a lively setting for the many fantasy draft leagues to gather from throughout North Texas to share views, consult on the spot with leading fantasy draft experts and hear former players who’ll lend the ultimate insider’s view of the upcoming season,” reads the official announcement.

The event includes fantasy football draft seminars for women led by Stace Stern known as the “First Lady of Fantasy Football.”

“In 2004 it was love at first draft,” Stern said in an official statement. “I loved the idea of putting together a team because who hasn’t watched a game playing arm-chair QB and thought ‘I could do better’ or ‘The GM doesn’t know what they’re doing’? It was an opportunity to put your mind to work and see if you could actually do it better.”

There will also be a Bridgestone challenge that will test fans’ skills against super-athlete standards, such as throwing footballs through tires and running a 20-yard dash through, again, tires. Attendees can also enjoy food, beverages and, of course, Miller Lite.

The DraftKings tour begins at 5 p.m. on August 20, and tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on July 22. Tickets start at $15 per person, but Team VIP Tables of 12 are priced at $25 per person or $300 for the table. “Team VIP Tables include access to a fantasy draft expert and your first beer is complimentary,” adds the announcement. “In order to secure all 12 seats, please enter promo code ‘DRAFTVIP.'” Noted!

The Dallas Cowboys previously teamed up with Miller Life to host draft events and this year’s Juneteenth celebration at The Star.