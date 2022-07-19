Next year, the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM Awards) will be held at Ford Center in The Star. This will be the first time the ceremony has returned to North Texas since 2015 when it was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Prime Video will exclusively livestream the show.

“We are thrilled to once again bring the Emmy Award-nominated Academy of Country Music Awards to our global audience,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, in an official statement. “The 2022 show gave viewers an immersive, fan-first nonstop event, showcasing the ability to create dynamic experiences across Amazon even after the live show ends. We are excited to join with the Academy of Country Music and MRC for 2023 once again and to help redefine the award show experience for fans.”

The 2022 show, hosted by Dolly Parton, received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination and was held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

“The Academy is proud to extend our relationship with Amazon to once again deliver the ACM Awards live to a global audience on Prime Video,” said Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside. “The March 2022 show was a defining moment for the ACM and a huge step forward for country music, allowing audiences around the world to see their favorite artists perform live and be recognized for their excellence. We can’t wait to take the show to a new level for fans with an exciting new venue and integrated partnership with the Dallas Cowboys.”

The 57th ACM Awards holds the distinction of being the first awards show that was livestreamed globally and exclusively on a single platform.

“Country is a cornerstone of Amazon Music,” said Ryan Redington, VP of music industry at Amazon Music. “This year’s event paved the way for an incredibly powerful, cross-Amazon collaboration for one of the biggest country music moments of the year and we look forward to expanding to new heights in celebration of the 2023 nominees.”

The 58th ACM Awards will be held on May 11, 2023, and will be the first awards show held at Ford Center.