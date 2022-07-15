A frozen treat couldn’t have arrived at a better time. Plan an ice cream tour this weekend, visit old favorites or discover new places with our list.

Image: Amorino | Website

Legacy West | 7700 Windrose Ave. g157, Plano

Get a beautiful bouquet of European gelato at Amorino, or maybe a gelato macaron, or a sorbet drink. You won’t run out of options.

Locations in Richardson, Plano, Garland and Dallas.

Dippin’ Dots will be giving away free mini cups of ice cream during a two-hour window. So check on the location near you to find out when to get yours!

Image: Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream | Facebook

4700 Eldorado Pkwy Suite 210, McKinney

Enjoy your ice cream the way you like it! Either in a cone, as pops covered in gourmet chocolate or blended in a hurricane of flavor.

8416 Stacy Rd., McKinney

Ice cream is really for everyone, even pups! If you bring your dog to Dogtopia’s ice cream day they’ll receive a special frozen treat. Perfect for cooling off after a morning of playtime!

Image: Tongue and Cheek Ice Cream | Facebook

526 W. Arapaho Rd., Richardson

The Richardson-based ice cream shop will be handing out free-ice-cream-for-a-month coupons randomly throughout the day! So get there early, worst case scenario you’ll leave with delicious ice cream.

Churn and Bake

2707 W 15th St, Suite C, Plano

Plano’s newest ice cream shop offers international flavored ice cream like Thai tea, Vietnamese rocky road and lychee almond sorbet. They also make their own waffle cones.

6205 Coit Rd, #344, Plano

This unique ice cream shop in Plano offers a wide variety of Indian-inspired ice cream flavors like falooda, saffron, kulfi, mango and many more!

Image: Sugar Pine Creamery | Facebook

6832 Coit Rd #270b, Plano

You won’t want to miss this shop in Plano. Recently, Sugar Pine Creamery made it into the Top 25 Ice Cream Spots in Texas ranking by Yelp. They offer traditional and exciting new ice cream flavors like watermelon sangria, lavender white chocolate and more.

1405 Jupiter Rd #108, Plano

Try this Mexican-style ice cream shop’s Mangonadas and Fresas Con Crema made from fresh fruits, or enjoy their well-known frozen paletas.

3100 Independence Pkwy, Suite # 215, Plano

Henry is an ice cream expert. He has written a booklet describing how to tell apart ice cream, gelato and custard, and he makes his ice creams with premium ingredients. Really, you couldn’t be in better hands.

… And if you are looking for an ice cream event …

McKinney Farmers Market at Chestnut Square | 315 S Chestnut St, McKinney

The ice cream crank off is back! Get ready for ice cream-themed treats, games and more ice cream!