A frozen treat couldn’t have arrived at a better time. Plan an ice cream tour this weekend, visit old favorites or discover new places with our list.
Amorino
Legacy West | 7700 Windrose Ave. g157, Plano
Get a beautiful bouquet of European gelato at Amorino, or maybe a gelato macaron, or a sorbet drink. You won’t run out of options.
Dippin’ Dots
Locations in Richardson, Plano, Garland and Dallas.
Dippin’ Dots will be giving away free mini cups of ice cream during a two-hour window. So check on the location near you to find out when to get yours!
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream
4700 Eldorado Pkwy Suite 210, McKinney
Enjoy your ice cream the way you like it! Either in a cone, as pops covered in gourmet chocolate or blended in a hurricane of flavor.
Dogtopia
8416 Stacy Rd., McKinney
Ice cream is really for everyone, even pups! If you bring your dog to Dogtopia’s ice cream day they’ll receive a special frozen treat. Perfect for cooling off after a morning of playtime!
Tongue in Cheek
526 W. Arapaho Rd., Richardson
The Richardson-based ice cream shop will be handing out free-ice-cream-for-a-month coupons randomly throughout the day! So get there early, worst case scenario you’ll leave with delicious ice cream.
Churn and Bake
2707 W 15th St, Suite C, Plano
Plano’s newest ice cream shop offers international flavored ice cream like Thai tea, Vietnamese rocky road and lychee almond sorbet. They also make their own waffle cones.
Ked’s Artisan Ice Cream
6205 Coit Rd, #344, Plano
This unique ice cream shop in Plano offers a wide variety of Indian-inspired ice cream flavors like falooda, saffron, kulfi, mango and many more!
Sugar Pine Creamery
6832 Coit Rd #270b, Plano
You won’t want to miss this shop in Plano. Recently, Sugar Pine Creamery made it into the Top 25 Ice Cream Spots in Texas ranking by Yelp. They offer traditional and exciting new ice cream flavors like watermelon sangria, lavender white chocolate and more.
Paleta Mia
1405 Jupiter Rd #108, Plano
Try this Mexican-style ice cream shop’s Mangonadas and Fresas Con Crema made from fresh fruits, or enjoy their well-known frozen paletas.
Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream
3100 Independence Pkwy, Suite # 215, Plano
Henry is an ice cream expert. He has written a booklet describing how to tell apart ice cream, gelato and custard, and he makes his ice creams with premium ingredients. Really, you couldn’t be in better hands.
… And if you are looking for an ice cream event …
Ice Cream Celebration
McKinney Farmers Market at Chestnut Square | 315 S Chestnut St, McKinney
The ice cream crank off is back! Get ready for ice cream-themed treats, games and more ice cream!