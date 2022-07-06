Lots of art and fun activities this weekend! From live music, art exhibits and book signings, to overnight camping, margaritas and cars. Pick your own adventure — Collin County has you covered.

Image: The Art Life Way: The Art & Adventures of Kat Warwick | Facebook

When: July 8, 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. | July 9 4:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: The Cove | 402 N. Tennessee St., McKinney

More Info

Join Kat Warwick at her first solo exhibit with music, refreshments and sculptures. Be amazed by all the animals, abstract and human forms made on a variety of marbles, calcite, fluorite and limestone. All works of art will be available for purchase.

When: July 9, 2022 | 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Where: Historic Downtown McKinney | 111 North Tennessee Street, McKinney

Tickets here

Stroll with your margarita taster in hand and check your map for the 15 margarita tasting stops set up inside downtown’s local shops. Bonus stops have a different variety of beverages like craft beer and bloody Marys. Don’t forget to stop by the photo booth on the lawn in the middle of the square!

When: July 9, 2022 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Tickets here

Prepare to dance to the tune of the ’80s with the Wild Boys as they tribute one of the most iconic bands from the decade. The band will play Duran Duran’s greatest hits, B-sides and other rarities. Get a couple of friends, reserve a balcony VIP lounge seat and scream “Simon” from the top of your lungs.

Photo: BIGANDT.COM | Shutterstock Overnight Campout When: July 8, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.

Where: Ford Pool | 724 Whitman Dr, Allen

More Info Are you looking to escape the heat? Gather your family and head to the Ford Pool this Friday evening. Set your camp and enjoy a night full of under-the-star activities in the park and pool. Texas Author Con When: July 9 and 10, 2022 | 6:00 to 10:30 p.m.

Where: The Hilton Garden Inn Richardson |1001 W President George Bush Turnpike, Richardson

More Info From mystery and thriller to fantasy and horror, authors of all genres will be signing books and meeting readers this weekend in Richardson. Scribes include Merrill David, Jaime Hernandez, Rowland Bercy Jr, Richard R Rose, Eric Butler, Alathia Morgan, Linda Anthony Hill, Nik Stanosheck and Rhea Nicole.

When: July 8, 2022 | 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Where: Flour Power a Kids Cook Studio | 1010 W Exchange Pkwy, Allen

More Info

Learn summery, fresh recipes in this 18-and-up BYOB event. Recipes include loaded vegetarian quiche, Cobb salad with sweet onion dressing and frozen fruit salad cupcakes. Come hungry and taste your own creations.

Photo: Pritam dutta77 | Shutterstock

When: July 9, 2022 | 5:00 p.m.

Where: Gazeebo Burger | 6009 Parker Rd. & Communications Pkwy, Plano

More Info

Calling all car, truck and bike enthusiasts, add this to your things to do this weekend! Register and compete with your own Mustang you’ve been building for months or just enjoy the view, burger in hand!

When: July 8, 2022 | 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Heard Craig Center | 205 West Hunt Street, McKinney

More Info

Featuring the fabulous watercolor artist Valerie Batchelder, the Heard-Craig Center is opening its Strong Women exhibit. Key pieces will be available for purchase during the show and commissions are welcome. Mark your calendar for Sunday’s lunch and artist presentation at 11:00 a.m.

Photos: Lauren Corzine | Facebook

When: July 8, 2022 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

Ticket here

Dust off your hipster attire to jam out to the ultimate Tailor Swift tribute this Friday. Get your friends and enjoy dinner at any of the over 20 eateries at Legacy Hall and make a whole night out of it!

When: June 9, 2022 | 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Frisco Heritage Center | 6455 Page Street, Frisco

More Info

Learn all about game history in this family-friendly event. You’ll put your new knowledge into practice with games for all ages from all ages: from pioneer’s prairie games to modern-day board games, yard games and, of course, video games.

Roll with the Council

When: July 9, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: B.F. Phillips Community Park | 3335 Timber Ridge, Frisco

More Info

Lynne Cadena Acoustic

When: July 9, 2022 | 10:30 p.m.

Where: Taverna Rossa | 4005 Preston Rd Suite 512, Plano

More info

Sensory-friendly Swim Days

When: July 9, 2022 | All-day

Where: All Plano pools

More Info

Psychedelic Robot

When: Thurs to Sat, 3:00 – 9:00 P.M. | Sundays 12:00 – 9:00 P.M.

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano

Tickets

StarFest

When: July 9, 2022 | 6:00 to 10:30 P.M.

Where: Frisco Commons Park | 8000 McKinney Road, Frisco

More Info

Let’s Dance

When: July 10, 2022 | 3:00 P.M.

Where: Frisco Blackbox Theater | 8004 Dallas Pkwy #200, Plano

More Info