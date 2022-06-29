BAR-Ranch Steak Company features a house cheese board and pecorino truffle gnocchi, while Ye Ole Butcher Shop has a veggie burger and tater tots (if you’re not intimidated by the mounted vegan on the wall). Baker’s Drive-in offers a Monty mushroom Swiss burger and a grilled cheese sandwich. You can even get a Southwest black bean Burger with queso and guac at Kenny’s Burger Joint.

But probably Wulf Burger is veggie friendliest; it has Impossible veggie versions of all their burgers, with the special burger and the special burger combo getting those green (instead of red) buns. It’s tough — but not impossible — to be a vegetarian in a Texas burger and BBQ world.