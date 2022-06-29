This weekend promises to be a busy one, so better plan ahead! Movies, plays, concerts and a bit of boozy fun — there’s something for everyone in this three-day break.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

Image: Billings Productions | Website

When: July 1, 2022 | 6:00 P.M.

Where: The Dinosaur Company |1277 Andrews Pkwy, Allen

Tickets here

The Dinosaur Company is inviting all children at heart for a boozy tour behind the scenes of amazing animatronic creatures. The BYOB (+21) event offers tables to enjoy food and drinks before the tour begins, triceratoss and adult coloring sheets, an overview of animatronic creation and close encounters with the prehistoric beasts!

When: June 30 to July 3, 2022 | Find the best show for you

Where: Courtyard Theater | 1509 H Avenue, Plano

Tickets here

The stakes have never been higher in Bikini Bottom! Find out how SpongeBob and his friends save the undersea world from chaos and total annihilation with the power of optimism in this dynamic stage musical.

When: July 3, 2022 | 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Tickets here

Somehow this one slipped by our 4th of July round-up! Enjoy themed cocktails and specialty brunch items while an all-star cast of queens put on an unforgettable show. Stay a bit longer after the show for a perfect Instagrammable meet-n-greet with the queens themselves!

When: July 1, 2022 | 10:30 and 11:00 a.m.

Where: Allen Public Library | 300 N. Allen Drive, Allen

More Info

Take your toddler (ages 3 and up) for an old-fashion puppet show and take home a D.I.Y. hand puppet for them to create their own plays. Get to the library early for tickets because there’s a limit of 60 children, or stay around for the second feature at 11:00 a.m.

Photo: Creolened | Website Mocky Horror Picture Show roasts “Reefer Madness” When: July 2, 2022 | 10:00 P.M.

Where: Texas Theatre | 231 W. Jefferson Blvd, Dallas

Tcikets here Are you nostalgic for Mystery Science Theater 3000? Well then, if you are in Dallas this Saturday you might want to stop by the Texas Theatre for a live comedy roast of one of the most iconic so-bad-it’s-good movies Reefer Madness. Comedians Liz Barksdale, Local Profile regular Danny Gallagher and Nicholas Harris will invite you to join in the public mockery with prompts at the bottom of the screen for audience participation. Maybe don’t tell your children about this one. Sip and Throw Pottery Workshop When: July 2, 2022 | 7:00 P.M.

Where: Jump into Art Studios | 404 N Church Street, McKinney

Tickets here Get comfortable clothes and a nice bottle of wine and head to the Jump into Arts Studios this Saturday for a pottery class. Learn how to make your own bowls on the wheel and choose your favorite glaze for the perfect finish. The studio will send you a message two to three weeks later for you to pickup your precious craft.

Image: The Guns n’ Roses Experience | Facebook

When: July 2, 2022 | 8:00 P.M.

Where: The Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

Tickets here

Get ready for a night of good ol’ hard rock. The Texas-based tribute band The Guns n’ Roses Experience will recreate the ferocity, howling vocals, buzz saw guitar riffs and thunderous bass of the world’s most dangerous band. Get a couple of friends and reserve a balcony VIP lounge seat and enjoy the best view of the stage.

When: July 1 to 10, 2022 | Find the show for you

Where: Willow Bend Center for the Arts | 6121 W Park Blvd, B216, Plano

Tickets here

Harold Hill is a fast-talking traveling salesman determined to con the people of River City, Iowa by persuading them to buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band. But before he gets to skip town with the cash, he falls for the town’s librarian, Marian.

Jump into Art Studios | Facebook

When: July 2, 2022 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Jump into Art Studios | 404 N Church Street, McKinney

Reserve here

Looking forward to a night out without the kids? Jump into Art Studios takes your precious cargo to a delightful time with camp-type games, artist’s choice art projects, dinner and a movie. The result is a well-deserved break and a chance to enjoy all the adult fun this weekend has to offer.

When: June 4 to August 27, 2022 | Tuesdays to Saturdays 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

Where: ArtCentre of Plano | 902 East 16th Street, Plano

Tickets here

The ArtCentre of Plano has opened an exhibition with the works of nine outstanding North-Texas’ sculptors. Plan ahead and get tickets for the lunch-and-learn events where you’ll get a chance to listen to three of the artists discussing the meaning and insights behind their work.

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Primadonna – Madonna Tribute

When: July 1, 2022 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: The Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

Tickets here

Butterfly Garden Art Exhibit

When: July 2 and 3, 2022 | 12:00 – 2:00 P.M.

Where: The Cove | 402 N. Tennessee St., McKinney

More info

Acoustic Broken Code

When: July 1, 2022 | 10:30p.m.

Where: Taverna Rossa | 4005 Preston Rd Suite 512, Plano

More info

Sensory-friendly Swim Days

When: July 1, 2022 | All day

Where: All Plano pools

More Info

Psychedelic Robot

When: Thurs to Sat, 3:00 – 9:00 P.M. | Sundays 12:00 – 9:00 P.M.

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano

Tickets

1 Mic Stand

When: July 2, 2022 | 9:30 to 10:30 P.M.

Where: The Comedy Arena | 305 E Virginia St Suite 104, McKinney

More Info

Ryan Glenn

When: July 1, 2022 | 6:00 P.M.

Where: Love & War in Texas | 601 E Plano Pkwy, Plano

More Info

Paint Your Pet

When: July 2, 2022 | All day

Where: Pipe & Palette at The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd., Suite C118, Plano

More Info