Concerts, gourmet food, family fun and even fireworks are getting ready for you this weekend in Collin County.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

Image: Dallas Cowboys | Website

When: June 24, 2022 | 7:30 to 10:30 P.M.

Where: Ford Center at The Star | 9 Cowboys Way, Frisco

The North Texas Food Bank and the Dallas Cowboys are celebrating their 18th annual Taste of the Cowboys event. Get ready for a night of live music, entertainment and gourmet food stations from your favorite restaurants hosted by Dallas Cowboys legends Chad Hennings and Preston Pearson.

When: June 25, 2022 | 7:30 to 10:30 P.M.

Where: Taverna Rossa | 4005 Preston Rd, Suite 512, Plano

You’re in for an evening of good sounds with Hula Haze. Known for his soulful voice and guitar, Hula’s prolific career has earned him an award as a solo artist in the North Texas Blues Challenge in 2018. He’s inspired by legends like Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Led Zeppelin and the Beatles, to name a few.

When: June 24, 2022 | 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M.

Where: Yelibelly Chocolates| 4500 Ratliff Ln, Addison

Get the kids busy this Friday morning with Yelibelly’s chocolate decoration class. They’ll learn to create chocolate designs, make truffles and chocolate bars, and more. Don’t miss the opportunity to get your own little chocolate chef a chance to get their hands dirty in the most delicious way.

Photo: NDAB Creativity | Shutterstock Market Street Allen USA Celebration When: June 25, 2022 | 7:00 to 10:00 P.M.

Where: Celebration Park | 701 Angel Parkway, Allen

More Info Take your family to Celebration Park this weekend for an evening with food trucks, two stages with live musical performances and a spectacular fireworks finale at 9:30. Kids can enjoy bounce houses and play structures, get creative at the craft tent in the kids zone at the event or fight the heat at the spray grounds in the park.

When: June 3, 2022 | 6:30 P.M.

Where: Willow Bend Center of the Arts | 6121 W Park Blvd, Ste B216, Plano

Bend and snap your way to Willow Bend Center of Arts this Friday and enjoy Elle Woods’ journey of transformation as she defies society’s expectations in pursuit of her dreams. But this time with music and dance numbers!

When: June 23, 2022 | 5:30 P.M.

Where: The Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

The Sonic Slam Tour is making a stop at Legacy Hall this weekend. Go early and enjoy drinks with friends while you get ready to rock with live performances by Cinderella’s Tom Keifer Band, L.A. Guns and Faster Pussycat. Or stay after the show for dinner at any of the eateries and bars of Legacy Hall for a full night out with the gang.

Image: Rover Dramawers | Facebook

When: June 19, 2022 | 12:00 P.M.

Where: Cox Playhouse | 1517 H Avenue, Plano

Death isn’t necessarily bad news. Ask Maggie, gallery owner and recent widower of struggling artist Payne Showers, who found herself a bit wealthier after her husband’s demise caused a boost in the value of his works. What could go wrong? Well, Payne could be alive. Celebrity and success culture, the art world, nothing is safe in this farcical comedy play.

When: June 24, 2022 | 7:00 P.M.

Where: Marketplace | 8687 N Central Expressway, Suite 2172, Dallas

If you happen to travel to Dallas this weekend, you might want to stop by Eataly’s summer kick-off party. They’ve prepared over 100 wine tastings, cocktail bars, tasting stations filled with artisanal Italian goodies, chef demonstrations, workshops and an art competition where contestants will use non-perishable items to create their work.

Hard day’s night | Website Hard Day’s Night – Beatles Tribute When: June 24, 2022 | 7:00 P.M.

Where: The Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Tickets here If you are not part of the blessed few that lived during that eight-year window, then your best bet to enjoy the Beatles’ songs on stage is coming to Legacy Hall this weekend. With over 20 years under its belt, this tribute band will revive the ’60s rock revolution inside you. Get a couple of friends and reserve a balcony vip lounge seat and enjoy the best view of the stage.

When: June 4 to August 27, 2022 | Tuesdays to Saturdays 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

Where: ArtCentre of Plano | 902 East 16th Street, Plano

The ArtCentre of Plano has opened an exhibition with the works of nine outstanding North-Texas’ sculptors. Plan ahead and get tickets for their lunch and learn events where you’ll get a chance to listen to three of the artists discussing the meaning and insights behind their work.

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Princesses Save The knights

When: June 24 and 18, 2022 | 6:00 to 9:00 P.M.

Where: Kids art and theatre summer camp | 1400 Summit Ave, Suite E, Plano

Sunday Mermaid Meetup

When: June 26, 2022 | 12:00 – 2:00 P.M.

Where: The Texas Pool | 901 Springbrook Dr, Plano

Parent’s Night Out

When: June 25, 2022 | 6:00 to 9:00 P.M.

Where: Jump into Art Studios | 404 N Church St, McKinney

Special Needs Screenings

When: June 25, 2022 | 12:00 P.M.

Where: Studio Movie Grill Plano | 4721 W Park Blvd, Plano

Psychedelic Robot

When: Thurs to Sat, 3:00 – 9:00 P.M. | Sundays 12:00 – 9:00 P.M.

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano

1 Mic Stand

When: June 25, 2022 | 9:30 to 10:30 P.M.

Where: The Comedy Arena | 305 E Virginia St Suite 104, McKinney

ACT presents: Clue on stage

When: June 24, 2022 | 6:00 P.M.

Where: Art Center Theatre | 1400 Summit Ave Suite E, Plano

Friday Night ARTS & Wine

When: June 5, 2022 | 3:00 P.M.

Where: Jump into Art Studios | 404 N Church St, McKinney

