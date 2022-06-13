Got plans for June 18th? This Saturday, the Cowboys will celebrate Juneteenth at Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star.

The event gets started at 2 p.m. and will showcase Black-owned businesses, including Brandon Harris Art, Customs by AK, Design by Society, EMBODI, Energy Gardens Living Decor, Hoppin’ Preps, Infinity Candle Co., JJ Carson Press, LLC, Kerry Lofton, Kessler Baking Studio, Lilac Tattoo Studio, Nard Got Sole, OV’s Tamu, Pieces of Us by Us, Rose Style Studio, The Painted Phoenix and Wilder Sweets. The first 150 shoppers get a free gift bag.

There will also be oversized lawn games, Kids Zone with inflatable games, prizes and a Miller Lite beer garden. (Miller Lite is the event’s co-sponsor.) Live performances are from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and include Black Ceasar, Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue DJSC, Dorrough, Makenzi Jackson and Will Beezy.

Admission, parking and good times are free.