In 2022, The Star is home to new spots, including a southern seafood restaurant, a women’s boutique and a fine art gallery.

The Star, of course, is the 91-acre campus of the Dallas Cowboys world headquarters that also features mixed-use retail and restaurant space. Between July 2021 and June 2022, The Star district leased more than 55,000 square feet of space to North Texas-based tenants.

This trio will be calling The Star home starting this summer and fall.

Tricky Fish

Photo: Local Profile

6775 Cowboys Way, Ste. 1305

Owned by former Razzoo’s Brands president Chris Degan, the southern seafood restaurant promises fresh, down-home dishes like crawfish etouffee, fish sandwiches and seafood tacos plus cocktails and craft beer. There’s nothing tricky about that! Opening fall 2022, this will be the eatery’s fourth DFW location.

Monkee’s of Frisco

Photo: Monkee’s of Frisco

6635 Cowboys Way, Ste. 110

Each Monkee’s fashion boutique is locally owned and operated, ensuring that they can meet the specific needs of their clientele and offer a more personalized shopping experience. Here, find brands like Marc Fisher, Kerisma, Tyler Boe, Anchor Beads, Anna Cate and more. Monkee’s of Frisco will open this fall.

Shreve Fine Art Gallery

Photo: Shreve Fine Art Gallery

6775 Cowboys Way, Ste. 1310

Whether you’re looking for corporate art to decorate office walls or living room pieces to liven up your home, Shreve Fine Art Gallery specializes in fine art photography and limited edition prints. Award-winning photographer Robert Shreve’s photos will be on display starting this summer.

The Glen and the Monarch Stag

Photo courtesy of The Star.

6655 Winning Drive, Ste. 600

Slated to open soon, The Glen is a concept restaurant with interior trees, moody lighting and lush flowers. Serving unique meals, the restaurant is joined by a bar, the Monarch Stag, that serves scotch, bourbon and craft cocktails. Enjoy live music and pair drinks with fine cigars.