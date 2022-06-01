Butterflies, countless concerts, food festivals and Pride. It looks like this weekend is going to be a busy one. But don’t worry, we are here to help you plan your precious free time with the best things Collin County has to offer.

Visit Addison | Facebook

When: June 3, 6:00 P.M. to 12:00 A.M. | June 4, 2:00 P.M. to 12:00 A.M.

Where: Addison Circle Park | 4970 Addison Circle, Addison

Tickets

Since 1993, Taste Addison has paired good music with good food and fun for the whole family. And like in years past, it won’t disappoint. The festival will feature free activities and a petting zoo and over twenty food and drink vendors offering in addition to full-size plates and $3 taste bites to give you the chance to try everything you’d want. Tribute bands and original musicians will be playing on both stages of the festival. You might want to buy one of the VIP+ tickets and get a spot on the main stage viewing deck to have a primo view. Sean Paul and Stone Temple Pilots close Friday and Saturday.

When: June 4 and 5, 2022

Where: Fair Park | 3809 Grand Ave, Dallas

More Info

Get ready for a weekend full of rainbows because Dallas Pride is preparing a festival and parade to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with live music, drag queen shows, DJs and much more. So take your spot on one of the three stages to see your favorite performers, or go to the teen pride or Family pride zone for family-friendly fun on Saturday. On Sunday the parade will take the streets from the Coliseum, circling around Cotton Bowl passing in front of the Hall of State and returning to the Coliseum.

When: June 4, 2022 | 12:00 to 5:00 P.M.

Where: Downtown Richardson

More info

Richardson is celebrating its multicultural community with a 28-square-mile event, featuring international cuisine, music and performances representing hundreds of different cultures. A great opportunity to enjoy and learn all about Collin County’s diverse community with food and fun!

Irina Wilhauk | Shutterstock

When: June 1 to July 14-ish, 2022

Where: Blase Family Farm | 1232 E Fork Drive, Rockwall

More info

Blueberry season is here, and Blase Family Farm is inviting you to take the matter into your own hands. So grab a bucket and get your family ready for picking from the 1,600 bushes growing on the farm. You could even turn it into a full day by visiting the honeybees and enjoying a picnic outdoor with all the delicious treats the farm has to offer.

When: June 3, 2022 | 6:30 P.M.

Where: Omni Frisco Hotel | 11 Cowboys Way, Frisco

More info

Summer is almost here, and the folks at Omni Frisco Hotel are getting ready with a Hawaiian-themed party on their elevated pool deck and terrace. You have until Friday to get your hula skirt and lei ready to enjoy handcrafted cocktails, Hawaiian-inspired cuisine, and live music in this summer night event.

Texas Music Revolution | Facebook

When: June 3 and 4, 2022 | 3:00 P.M.

Where: McKinney Performing Arts Center | 111 N. Tennessee, Downtown McKinney

Tickets

Two days of all Texan music is what the folks at KHYI have in store. And it promises to be their biggest event yet, with names like Wade Bowen, Jack Ingram and Ray Wylie Hubbard opening on Friday night. Over 90 bands will be playing on over 20 stages in beautiful historic downtown McKinney.

When: June 4 to August 27, 2022 | 2:00 – 4:00 P.M.

Where: ArtCentre of Plano | 902 East 16th Street, Plano

More info

Nine outstanding North Texas sculptors will participate in ArtCentre’s Texas Scupts exhibit where you’ll be able to see their works for nearly three months. Starting this Saturday with the opening and reception at 2:00 P.M., the exhibition will also feature lunch and learn events on June 29, July 20 and August 10 in which you can join artists to discuss their inspiration, creative process and meaning of their works.

Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary | Facebook

When: June 4, 2022

Where: Heard Natural Science Museum | 1 Nature Place, McKinney

More info

The Heard’s butterfly house reopens this Saturday and is inviting you to step inside and enjoy the company of these beautiful pollinators. The museum’s garden, with its native flowers, resting benches in the shade and of course, the free-flying native butterflies, is the perfect spot for natural photography and portraiture. You can even take home some tips to build your own garden for butterflies!

When: June 4, 2022 | 7:00 P.M.

Where: Legacy Hall Box Garden | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

Tickets

If you are a nostalgic rocker, you can’t miss this weekend’s Queen tribute concert at Legacy Hall. Queen Legacy is bringing all the theatrics, energy, vocal power and stage persona of the real band. What’s better than enjoying a fun show outdoors with some friends, good drinks, and a fantastic view of the stage from the balcony VIP lounge at Legacy Hall Box Garden?

When: June 4, 2022 | 6:30 – 9:30 P.M.

Where: Heard Natural Science Museum | 1 Nature Place, McKinney

More Info

The Heard is offering more than butterflies this weekend. After you stroll through the garden, grab a bite at one of the food trucks and go to the amphitheater to dance to live music at the museum’s fundraising event.

When: Thurs to Sat, 3:00 – 9:00 P.M. | Sundays 12:00 – 9:00 P.M.

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | W Park Blvd 6121, Plano

Tickets

This narrative, immersive adventure tells the thrilling story of Gort, the psychedelic robot, narrated by a 1000-year-old dragon. An interactive art exhibition, this 40,000 square-foot storytelling experience makes use of all its resources to give you a 360º sensory encounter you won’t forget: augmented reality, 2D and 3D projection mapping, mesmerizing lights and sound effects.

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Karaoke night at McCall Plaza

When: June 3, 2022 | 10:00 P.M.

Where: McCall Plaza | 998 E 15th St, Plano

More Info

Crowley Park “Garden Tour of Neighbor Homes”

When: June 4, 2022 | 12:00 – 3:00 P.M.

Where: Crowley Park neighborhood

More info

Summer Luau

When: June 3, 2022 | 5:00 – 7:00 P.M.

Where: Ford Pool | 724 Whitman Dr, Allen

Register here

Sip and throw 2 hour pottery workshop

When: June 3, 2022 | 7:00 P.M.

Where: Jump into Art Studios | 404 N Church St, McKinney

More info

Concerts by the creek spring series – Slim Chance

When: June 4, 2022 | 7:00 – 9:00 P.M.

Where: Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm | 970 Garden Park Dr, Allen

More Info

Picnic in Adriatica

When: June 4, 2022 | 1:00 – 4:00 P.M.

Where: Adriatica Village | 6602 Mediterranean Dr, McKinney

Register here

Colton Hamilton: Downtown sessions

When: June 4, 2022 | 9:30 P.M. – 12:30 A.M.

Where: McCall Plaza | 998 E 15th St, Plano

More Info

Let’s dance! with the Plano Symphony Orchestra

When: June 5, 2022 | 3:00 P.M.

Where: Plano North Texas Performing Arts | 6121 W. Park Blvd. B216, Plano

More Info