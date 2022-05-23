If Prosper didn’t have enough parks and trails for you, good news because the town just added another 163 acres of land.

Prosper acquired the land, which is located south of Fishtrap Road, from developer Windsong Ranch.

“The Prosper Parks and Recreation Department is excited to add this land to the Town of Prosper’s park system,” said Parks and Recreation Director Dan Baker in an official statement.

“This addition will allow us to expand our current recreational offerings, add some passive recreational space, create future trail connections and allow for the future addition of park amenities.”

As of writing, Prosper has over 43 miles of hiking and bike trails and approximately 469 acres of open spaces, recreational areas, and sports and fitness facilities.

