The Allen City Council approved a new indoor playground for the Stephen G. Terrell Recreation Center at 1680 W. Exchange Parkway, Allen. The facility will open by summer 2023.
New Indoor Playground At Stephen G. Terrell Recreation Center
According to the Allen Parks and Recreation Facebook page, “The indoor playground creates an interactive play environment that takes advantage of the lobby/reception space it occupies. Set directly beneath the iconic elliptical rotunda ceiling, the play structure’s towers will peak 40 feet above the floor beneath them. Enclosed catwalks or bridges between the towers increase the three-dimensionality of the main play structure. A connection from the towers to a play deck atop the first-floor party room adds even more expanse to the total playground setting.”
The playground will have ground level play features in direct view of nearby parental and guardian seating. The playground, Allen Parks and Recreation adds, is designed for children ages 2 to 12.
The Allen City Council authorized a $1,227,626 contract for the design, fabrication and installation of this new indoor playground at Stephen G. Terrell Recreation Center, currently under construction at 1680 W. Exchange Parkway.
The new playground will not be free to the public. Since the facility will be part of the recreation center, there will be a fee for day passes.
All Abilities, Inclusive Playground
This new Allen playground will comply with all ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) requirements for play structures. According to Allen Parks and Recreation, “Inclusive components are key aspects in the design of this indoor playground. Mobility and sensory elements will be incorporated throughout, including a wheelchair lift that will access the mezzanine area. One of our playground towers will also permit a parent or a guardian to accompany their little one if they need assistance. The indoor playground will also feature light and musical elements to be enjoyed by all kiddos.”
Allen Playgrounds
The city of Allen has the best collection of playgrounds in all of Collin County. The treehouse playground at Spirit Park easily tops our list of best playgrounds in the area, while First Responder Playground at Green Park and Rocketship Playground at Waterford Park are unrivaled among small neighborhood playgrounds. Plus, there’s also Celebration Park which has a huge all abilities playground and a fun splash pad.
For additional information on Allen parks and playgrounds, click here.
