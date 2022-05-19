Part of what takes Long Cove above and beyond are all the ways to play. And since the fun’s baked in, you don’t have to play the entertainment director. Enjoy time with your family or let the kids roam free. That’s the way things roll. Here’s what’s teed up to do at Long Cove.

Treehouse Adventure Park

Nestled in the woods alongside Bluegill Pond, the Treehouse Adventure Park is a new way to play at Long Cove. Kids and adults alike enjoy scaling the catwalks, navigating the obstacle course, racing down the zipline and peering out from treehouses in the canopy.

Pickleball & Tennis Courts

It’s one of the fastest-growing sports in America and Longcovians are all in. We’re big on friendly competition and our pickler tourneys up the ante. Our pro-guided clinics are also a hit with Longcovians of all ages. Paddles and balls are available at the Toy Barn. In addition to the four pickleball courts, we have tennis and you can hoop it up on our outdoor basketball court.

Golf

Tee up the best of all worlds. A 9-hole golf course designed by Tripp Davis that plays in a family-friendly hour or so. Plus, there’s a full driving range and Thistle Never Dhu, a 2-acre putting green designed by David Zinkand, of Bandon Dunes fame. Best of all? No tee times. No shoes. No worries.

Hiking and Biking Trails

Park your car and hang up the keys. With four miles of trails that connect all the neighborhoods, amenities and nature areas, you’ll be on foot, pedaling your bike or cruising by golf cart. With a 1200-acre backyard, you’ve got room to roam.

Lake Club Pool

Pools

The Lake Club and Pool is a meeting point for all things fun: poolside barbecues, lounging at the pool, taking a dip in the hot tub and careening down the waterslide. Or playing ping pong in the game room. Overlooking the lake, it’s a beautiful spot to toast the sunset, and kids often come back for a swim after dinner. Two more pools are in the works, the Bayside Pool and the Eastport Pool in the Henderson Bay and Eastport neighborhoods, respectively.

Lakeside Firepits

Chocolate mustaches, sticky s’more fingers, BYOB, funny stories, great memories. No matter the season huddled around the fire with family and friends doesn’t get any better.

Community Events

There’s always something fun going on. Events at Long Cove make it even more fun to share your weekend getaway home with friends and family. They also bring everyone in the community together, so you actually know your neighbors by name – how ’bout that? And one of the great things about having a weekend getaway lake home nearby is that you’ll use it throughout the seasons. Long Cove events kick off in early spring and run through Christmas.

Lakehome curious?

Long Cove has all kinds of options to fit your family and your lifestyle when it comes to homes. Custom lakefront homesites if you want to build. A new collection of Canopy Homes overlooking a 5-acre pond. Cape Cottages and Cape Homes on Henderson Bay.

The Long Cove Realty Team knows Long Cove like no one else. Whether a resale, which comes up from time to time, or a Long Cove-developed property, our Team understands the lifestyle, community and market. Book your private shoreline tour now. Hop in the car and bring the family out to see Long Cove. Where the fun’s baked in. Everyone waves. And you’ve got a 1200-acre backyard to call your own.

Community events

Shoreline tours:

info@longcovetx.com

(214) 220-4924

Website:

longcovetx.com