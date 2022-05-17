After two years of cancelations, Fair Park Fourth is back. On Monday, July 4, the free festivities will kick off at 4 p.m. and end at 10:30 p.m.

As in past years, the event will feature food trucks, concessions, local vendors and live music from the United States Air Force Band. While in Fair Park, visitors can also check out African American Museum, Children’s Aquarium and Texas Discovery Gardens.

At night, be sure to head over to the Cotton Bowl and pull up a lawn chair for the fireworks show.

“Fair Park Fourth has been our staple event bringing the Dallas community together for years to celebrate America’s independence,” said Peter Sullivan, general manager at Fair Park, in an official statement.

“It was a difficult call to cancel the event over the last two years due to the pandemic, but we are excited about its return this July.”