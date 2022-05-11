Plano-based Cinemark is hiring in anticipation of a busy moviegoing summer in DFW.

Going to movie theaters has long been a way to escape the Texas summer heat. This month is already hot, and the following ones will only get hotter. For those looking for respite, there’s a slate of upcoming movies headed for theaters, including Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion, Lightyear and Minions: The Rise of Gru.

As Gallup points out, movie theater attendance was down in 2021 compared to historical norms. The decline was likely due to the pandemic, Gallup adds.

But moviegoers appear to be coming back. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the just-released Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which officially kicked off the summer movie season, earned $187 million in its debut weekend. This is one of the biggest U.S. openings ever and, as The Hollywood Reporter points out, the second biggest of the COVID-19 era.

To get ready for the predicted increased attendance, Cinemark has a number of positions on its career page.

Some of the job perks include flexible schedules, free movies, discounts and tuition reimbursement.

“Whether it’s the first role out of college, or a fun summer job, Cinemark Theaters has a position for all movie lovers,” writes the company in an official release.