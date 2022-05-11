Hope you have energy left because this weekend is chockfull of things to do: mermaids, concerts, barbeques, wine tasting, theatre plays and food festivals. North Texas has it all! If you’re looking for the best things to do this weekend in Dallas, Collin County and beyond, look no further.

Here’s the only list you need.

Image: Celina Cajun Fest | Facebook

When: May 14, 2022

Where: Downtown Celina and The Square| 142 N. Ohio St., Celina

Tickets

Something’s fishy in Celina this weekend: The 10th Annual Celina Cajun Fest is back, bringing its Louisiana flavor to North Texas! This festival will not only have one of the largest crawfish boils in Texas, but TWO alligator shows, a large kid’s zone area with inflatables and carnival rides, and a free concert by country music legend Michael Montgomery.

When: May 14, 2022

Where: The Village at Allen | 200 East Stacy Road, Allen

Tickets here

What’s a North Texan weekend without some boozy fun? Well, Allen stepped up and prepared a whole Saturday afternoon full of wine tasting and live music as well as an outdoor market and fun demonstrations by local culinary chefs and winemakers. The mandatory afternoon nap is not included.

Sea Life Grapevine | Facebook

When: May 15, 2022

Where: Mills Mall | 3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine

Tickets

To children the world seems so magical and mysterious: Closets hold monsters, forests host secret fairies and the sea hides underwater societies. The folks at Sea Life sure know how to bring that awe feeling back to life with mermaids performing underwater, next to live sharks, rescued sea turtles and rays. They’ll even make a mermaid out of your kids too, with a temporary tail of their own and all!

When: May 13, 2022

Where: Allen Contemporary Theatre | 1210 E Main St #300, Allen

Tickets

Stop me if you heard this: On a dark and stormy night, six strangers are invited to a strange dinner party in an old Victorian house. When their weird host, Mr. Boddy, turns up dead, we all know what comes next: comedy! Follow Wadsworth the Butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard as they try their darndest not to be the next stiff in the body count while they figure out WHO did it, WHERE and with WHAT!

When: May 15, 2022

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano300 N 5th St., Garland

More info

With Memorial Day around the corner, don’t be surprised to see more and more events appreciating the honorable men and women who fight for our freedom. On this occasion, Legacy West welcomes you to a free concert by country music singer-songwriter and veteran Bart Crow. This celebration is free to attend, and you can show your support by donating to Shiner Bock’s The Boot Campaign at the front desk at the event.

Image: Kimbell Art Museum | Website

When: Until July 31, 2022

Where: Kimbell Art Museum| 3333 Camp Bowie Boulevard, Fort Worth

More Info

The Kimbell Art Museum gathered over two hundred works of African art from the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. Visitors will be able to see captivating masks, powerful figures and masterfully carved sculptures. The exhibition emphasizes concepts of beauty through the languages and perspectives of indigenous African communities.

When: May 13, 2022

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano

Tickets here

It’s finally here people! The Psychedelic Robot art experience arrives this weekend, featuring a variety of interactive and multimedia installations from local and internationally renowned artists. There will be fashion, sculpture, painting, photography, video, music, costuming, performance and much more. This is a step above your typical “Instagram museum.” This is art. Great photo opportunities are just a bonus.

When: May 14, 2022

Where: Downtown Wylie | 100 N Ballard Ave, Wylie

More info

Don’t worry foodies, we wouldn’t forget about you! The folks at the Wylie Downtown Merchants Association and the city of Wylie found the perfect job for us: taste-tester at a good old-fashioned BBQ contest that will feature up to FIFTY pit-masters competing for your taste buds. Just make sure you don’t wait too long to get your tickets as there’s an attendee limit.

Image: Visit Frisco | Website

When: May 15, 2022

Where: Frisco Fresh Market | 9215 John W. Elliot Dr, Frisco

More info

Last chance! The Frisco Fair is about to say goodbye until next year, so you better hurry if you don’t want to miss the annual art contest, the fair’s iconic Ferris wheel, food favorites like Fletcher’s, the 80-plus rides and the new Taste of Frisco area featuring specialties from local chefs and restaurants. See you there!

When: May 14, 2022

Where: Log Cabin Village | 2100 Log Cabin Village Ln, Fort Worth

More info

Get a ticket and take your kids to travel back in time this Saturday morning at Log Cabin Village. With the help of the award-winning Sheran Goodspeed Keyton, families can enjoy a morning of storytelling, music and crafting. Children aged five to twelve will have the chance to make their own musical instrument to take home!

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Mother’s Day Garden Party

When: May 14, 2022

Where: Art Centre of Plano | 902 East 16th Street, Plano

More Info

American Craft Beer Week

When: May 9 to 16, 2022

Where: Union Bear Brewing Co. | 5880 State Highway 121, Ste 101, Plano

More Info

Heritage Village Open House

When: May 15, 2022

Where: Allen Heritage Village | 450 E. St. Mary Drive, Allen

Tickets here.

I’m the Biggest Thing in the Ocean StoryWalk

When: May 13, 2022

Where: Allen Public Library | 300 N. Allen Drive, Allen

More Info

Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October

When: May 14, 2022

Where: Legacy Hall| 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

More Info

Frisco StarFest

When: May 14, 2022

Where: Frisco Commons Park | 8000 McKinney Road, Frisco

More Info

Brooks & Dunn Tribute at Legacy Hall

When: May 13, 2022

Where: Legacy Hall| 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

More Info