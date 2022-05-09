Parents rejoice, splash pad season is here! We’re in Texas, and that means that as soon as May arrives, temperatures start to skyrocket. Suddenly, many of our favorite playgrounds are too hot to enjoy. Fortunately, local splash pads save the day, keeping our little ones entertained from now through September.
Unless otherwise stated, these splash pads are all free. As a general rule, pets are not allowed, and children not potty trained must wear swim diapers. Don’t forget to bring rubber-soled shoes and a change of clothes!
Plano Splash Pads
Splash Pad at Liberty Playground
Liberty Playground at Windhavens Meadows Park in Plano is one of the city’s biggest and best playgrounds. We especially love it in the summertime because of the large splash pad which includes a stream, jets and a play table with dams. The entire sprayground is also surrounded by large boulders which gives weary parents a place to sit and rest.
Plus, there’s a great dog park next door and lots of trails for walking, running and stroller walks … as well as scooters and more! On the downside, there are limited shaded areas. Whle there is a large shaded picnic area, the splash pad and neighboring playground have limited cover. The surrounding area has some trees but they are still small.
Restrooms available on-site. | Open the first weekend of April until the beginning of fall.
5400 Windhaven Parkway, Plano, TX 75093
More Plano Splash Pads
Additional spray can be found within the city of Plano swimming pool facilities. Opening times vary and an entrance fee does apply, and pools with splash pads are:
- Jack Carter Pool at 2601 Pleasant Valley Drive, Plano, TX 75023
- Plano Aquatic Center at 2301 Westside Dr, Plano, TX 75075
- Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Center at 5801 Parker Rd, Plano, TX 75093
There will also soon be a really cool new outdoor pool and splash pad at Oak Point Recreation Center, Plano. However, a projected opening date has not yet been confirmed.
Fairview/Allen Splash Pads
Sprayground at Celebration Park, Allen
The sprayground at Celebration Park in Allen is simple but lots of fun with many different spray features for kids to run through. The colorful, large playground at Celebration Park is immediately adjacent to the splash pad.
The sprayground itself is not shaded at all but there is a larger pavilion and shaded areas around the splash pad.
Restrooms available on-site. | Open May 2 – Sept. 27, closed every Wednesday for maintenance.
701 Angel Parkway, Allen, TX 75002
The Fountain at Fairview Town Center
This splash pad is located right in front of Gloria’s Latin Cuisine at the Fairview Town Center, the city’s expansive outdoor shopping area. Enjoy some tacos, tamales or tostadas — the three T’s are arguably just as important as the three R’s — while the children cool off outdoors.
Restrooms not available on-site. | Open 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
329 Town Place, Fairview, Texas 75069
Frisco Splash Pads
Frisco has three spray parks conveniently located across the city. The daily hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Note that spray parks may close due to water restrictions, maintenance protocols or during cool weather. Frisco Spray Parks are open May 15 through September 30.
Frisco Commons Spray Park
Frisco Commons Spray Park is part of Frisco Commons Park, home to one of Frisco’s best playgrounds, Hope Park. (Click here to read more about Hope Park and why we love it.) Frisco Commons Park also includes a beautiful pond and trail as well as the Frisco Veterans Memorial.
Restrooms available on-site. | Open May 15 through September 30.
8000 McKinney Rd, Frisco, TX 75034
J.R. Newman Spray Park
Because this splash pad is smaller than some of the others on this list, it’s less likely to attract crowds, making it a wonderful way to spend a couple of hours cooling off. To activate the spray features, touch the sensor located at the top of a blue pillar on the southern portion of the splash pad. The neighboring playground is farmyard-themed which is pretty cute!
Restrooms not available on-site. | Open May 15 through September 30.
8211 Twin Falls Dr, Frisco, TX 75034
Shepherd’s Glen Spray Park
This Frisco splash pad is part of Shepherd’s Glen park, which also includes a shaded pavilion, playground, practice field and walking trail. Bring a soccer ball for older children to kick around while the little ones splash about. To activate the water features, touch the sensor located at the top of a blue pillar on the western area of the splash pad.
Restrooms not available on-site. | Open May 15 through September 30.
12012 Shepherds Hill Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
McKinney Splash Pads
The city of McKinney wins when it comes to the number of splash pads. There are nine splash pads in McKinney!
The nine McKinney splash pads are:
- Al Ruschhaupt Soccer complex at 2701 N. Brook Dr., McKinney
- Ash Woods Park at 10301 JFK Blvd., McKinney
- Aviator Park at 1201 Monticello Dr., McKinney
- Finch Park at 301 W. Standifer St., McKinney
- Horizon Park at 401 Flat Rock Dr., McKinney
- Inspiration Park at 4212 Shawnee Dr., McKinney
- John M.Whisenant Park at 3701 Hudson Crossing, McKinney
- Dr. Mack Hill Park at 1849 Reagan Dr., McKinney
- Prestwyck Park at 1651 Prestwick Hollow Dr., McKinney
The only location with an onsite restroom is the splash pad at Al Ruschhaupt Soccer Complex.
All McKinney splash pads are open from May 1 to October 1 and are all connected to playgrounds so if it turns out to be too cold for the water, there’s still fun to be had.
Prosper Splash Pads
Frontier Park is home to a large sports complex and the community-built Windmill Playground, which sits near a very simple spray park of interactive water features.
Restrooms on-site. | Open daily through Labor Day.
1551 Frontier Parkway, Prosper TX
Carrollton Splash Pads
While Carrollton is not technically part of Collin County, it’s a short drive to reach these fun local splash pads.
Oak Hills Splash Pad, Carrollton
A pavilion, tables and grills are available for parents to cool off in the shade. This local splash pad includes two small water slides. The neighboring pirate-themed playground is fun, too!
Restrooms on-site. | Open daily May 1 – October 15.
1225 Royal Palm Ln, Carrollton, TX 75007
W.J. Thomas Splash Pad, Carrollton
This splash pad has shaded areas, tables, grills and a deck, making it easy to spend a whole afternoon cooling off and enjoying quality time as a family.
Restrooms on site. | Open daily May 1 – October 15.
1955 N. Perry Road, Carrollton, TX 75006
Flower Mound Splash Pads
You might be wondering why we would include a splash pad in Flower Mound on a list focusing on Collin County. The answer is simple: this sprayground is worth the drive. Not only is the Heritage Springs Splash Pad completely covered by a shade shelter, but it also has deck chairs for parents to sit in while the kids play.
Heritage Springs Splash Pad, Flower Mound
The 2,000 sq. ft. shaded splash pad includes sculpted concrete boulders, shaded seating areas and 14 unique water features as well as a separate area for toddlers.
The Heritage Springs Splash Pad is part of Heritage Springs Park, a beautiful park with lots to do including a playground that has a sunshade.
Restrooms available on-site. | Open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., May 1 – September 30.
600 Spinks Road, Flower Mound
Little Elm Splash Pads
Little Elm Splash Pad
This splash pad is adorable, with structures resembling giant daisies, leaves and mushrooms. And, there’s even a little slide! It’s also for all ages, making it great for family fun.
Little Elm Splash Pad is part of McCord Park in Little Elm which includes a fabulous dog park, wonderful walking trails, frisbee golf and one of our favorite playgrounds in the area, Space Station Playground. (Read more about Space Station Playground and McCord Park here.)
Restrooms on-site. | Open 8 a.m. – 9 p.m during the season.*
1001 Witt Rd, Little Elm, TX 75068
*The Little Elm Splash Pad closes for the season, “when the weather cools off and looks like it will stay that way.” While that is ambiguous, the city of Little Elm clarified by saying it usually is open through to mid-September, but in previous years it has been closed in early September and stayed open as late as the beginning of October. If you’re not sure, you can call 972-731-3296.
