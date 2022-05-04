Variety is the name of the game for this mother’s day weekend! From May flowers, to concerts, to art festivals and to more margaritas you could count, you won’t come up short of options to celebrate with mom.

If you’re looking for the best things to do this weekend in Dallas, Collin County and beyond, look no further. Here’s the only list you need.

Image courtesy of Highland Village

When: May 7, 2022

Where: The Shops at Highland Village | FM 2499 and Justin Road, Highland Village

More Info

Over thirty outstanding gallery-quality artists and artist demonstrations will take over the Shops at Highland Village this weekend with an event benefiting the Kids Kastle Community Build Project. But this is not just an outdoor art gallery, musical performances will be held in the south courtyard and interactive children’s art activities will be available for families.

When: May 7, 2022

Where: McCall Plaza | 998 E 15th St, Plano

Tickets here

If you were looking for a margarita tasting contest, live music and dance performances, McCall Plaza heard your prayers. Plano’s second annual margarita tasting celebration takes place this weekend so we are getting our dance moves ready, and you should too!

Image: Heritage Farmstead Museum | Website

When: May 6, 2022

Where: Heritage Farmstead Museum | 1900 West 15th Street, Plano

More info

Heritage Farmstead Museum’s Fun on the Farm program welcomes children ages two to five and their families to enjoy more than the usual activities (storytime, crafts, wagon rides and other fun on a 4.5 acre farm) but also the beautiful May flowers that grow all around the farm.

When: May 6, 2022

Where: Eisemann Center | 2351 Performance Dr, Richardson

Tickets

Hope you are ready for a night of good old rock ‘n roll from the one and only Michael Cavanaugh, a musician once handpicked by Billy Joel himself for the lead in Broadway’s smash hit Movin’ Out, and who hasn’t stopped amazing audiences ever since! Get to the Eisemann Center on Friday to see this Grammy and Tony Award-nominated talent, and find out why Billboard Magazine calls him the “New Voice of the American Rock ‘n Roll Songbook.”

When: May 7, 2022

Where: Bethany Lakes Park | 745 S. Allen Heights Drive, Allen

More info

This derby will make waking up early on a Saturday absolutely worth it! Younglings aged two to sixteen are welcome to catch a fish, and maybe even a prize at Bethany Lake Park this weekend. The perfect opportunity to get your kids familiar with this bonding activity is made even better by adding a healthy dose of competition. So set your alarm and get to the check-in at 7:30 a.m. because the first 50 kids will receive a free t-shirt!

Image courtesy of Legacy Hall | Website

When: May 7, 2022

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

More Info

Get your maracas ready! Legacy Hall has a special event in store for you this weekend: a free all-star Selena tribute by the amazing Bidi Bidi Banda, a LIVE donkey called Klyde, who will be waiting for complimentary photos at the Box Garden, and margarita happy hour.

When: May 7, 2022

Where: Connemara Conservancy| Alma Dr, Allen

More Info

This Saturday morning, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Connemara Conservancy invites everyone to enjoy the sights and sounds presented by local high school student artists and musicians in the upper meadow. Take a stroll through the meadow and check out visual art from Allen high schools. Rather sleep in this weekend? You are in luck! You can choose between day and evening events. From 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., raise a glass at the cocktail party in the upper meadow.

When: May 7, 2022

Where: Four quadrants of Frisco

More Info

Looking forward to stretching your legs and getting some outdoor exercise this weekend? Frisco Bike Advisory Committee has prepared not one, but four rides for you to explore sites in the city and learn about cycling in Frisco.

Image: courtesy of Goat Yoga Dallas | Facebook

When: May 8, 2022

Where: Legacy West | 7300 Windrose Ave., Ste A130, Plano

More Info

Pigmy goats have no business being as cute as they are! So you better be ready for these furry bandits to warm your heart while you warm up and stretch out on your mat. Goat yoga is for everyone, and participants age 5 and over are welcome, making it a fun and maaah-rvelous family activity.

show mom some love! 7 Places For Mother’s Day Brunch In Collin County Take mom out and celebrate with some delicious food with these seven sports of Mother’s Day brunch.

Why not enjoy the weather from a patio? 2022 guide to best patios in Plano, Frisco, Allen & McKinney If you’ve been frantically searching for “best patios near me”, these open-air eateries in Plano, Frisco, Allen and McKinney have just what you need to enhance your tableside experience. The term al fresco is Italian and loosely means “in the cool air.” In Texas, sometimes we have cool air, sometimes we don’t, but that doesn’t… Keep reading

When: May 7, 2022

Where: Haggard Park | 901 E 15th St, Plano

More info

We can all agree motivation is an important factor for exercise. Well if a glass of sparkling rosé, wine tastings, grape stomping, the best local boutiques and shops and brunch cuisine at the finish line is not enough motivation to get us running 5k, then what is?

When: May 8, 2022

Where: Art Centre Theatre | 1400 Summit Ave., Ste E, Plano

Tickets

Oh Sunday! Too close to Monday for comfort, but maybe a British comedy will make the weekend spirit stay a bit longer. And that’s not the only spirit that will: a cantankerous novelist named Charles Condomine is re-married but haunted (literally) by the ghost of his late first wife, the clever and insistent Elvira who is called up by a visiting “happy medium,” one Madame Arcati.

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County

Havana NRG! At Legacy Hall

When: May 7, 2022

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

More Info

A Night Of Improv Comedy

When: May 7, 2022

Where: Frisco Discovery Center | 8004 Dallas Pkwy, #200, Frisco

More Info

Head For The Cure 5k

When: May 7, 2022

Where: Red Tail Pavilion| 2801 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano

More Info

The Rolling Stones Tribute: The Stoneleighs At Legacy Hall

When: May 6, 2022

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

More Info

Mason Adams Project With Brandon Bush

When: May 7, 2022

Where: Love & War in Texas| 601 E Plano Pkwy, Plano

More Info

Mother’s Day Drag Brunch

When:May 8, 2022

Where: Legacy Hall | Headquarters Dr 5908, Plano

More Info

AsiaFest At Haggard Park

When: April 28, 2022

Where: Art Centre Theatre | 1400 Summit Ave., Ste E, Plano

More info

Derby Day Wine & Whiskey Walk

When: May 7, 2022

Where: Historic Downtown McKinney | 103 E Virginia St, McKinney

Tickets