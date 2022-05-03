In a little over a year, the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship tees off at the PGA’s new home in Frisco.

“This is a historic moment for the PGA of America, and we cannot wait to showcase our new home at PGA Frisco to players, partners and spectators,” said Jason Mengel, Championship Director of the 83rd KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, in an official statement. “Momentum in North Texas has been building since we first announced we were moving to Frisco.”

An aerial shot of the 17th hole. Image courtesy of the PGA.

The championship, the first coming to PGA Frisco, will be held at the Gil Hanse-designed course at Fields Ranch East. In what the PGA is calling “unprecedented,” the new Frisco headquarters will host 26 championships over the next 13 years including the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in 2023 and 2029, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in 2025 and 2031, and the PGA Championship in 2027 and 2034.

“This has been years in the making,” Mengel told Local Profile.

A rendering of the 17th green with open-aired tiered seating. Image courtesy of the PGA.

In preparation for the 2023 championship, the PGA announced the upcoming hospitality packages for its Frisco location. “We have feedback from other markets and that’s how we landed on what we’re going to offer,” Mengel added. “This may be the first time we’ve had all these hospitality options at launch.”

The packages include access to the grounds and extras, such as breakfast and lunch buffets, lunch and desserts, open bar service, preferred parking, executive restrooms, Wi-Fi, the PGA’s merchandise program and more.

The 18th green also has skyboxes. Image courtesy of the PGA.

The venue has open-air tiered seating and skyboxes.

The hospitality program also has a la carte options for premium experiences like VIP meet and greets, networking receptions and, of course, golf.

For more about the hospitality packages, check the PGA’s official site.