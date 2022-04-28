Enjoy a night out during Draft Night Out at the Star in Frisco on Friday, April 29 from 6-8 pm! Dine at restaurants in the Star District and enjoy specialty price-fixed menus, limited-time menu items and one-night-only promotions at participating restaurants.

Additional activations and fun for the whole family will be taking place throughout the Star District such as live entertainment, games, photo vignettes and more.

Participating restaurants include Lombardi Cucina Italiana, Sushi Marquee, Tupelo Honey, Dee Lincoln Prime, The Common Table, City Works, Wahlburgers, Concrete Cowboy and Heirloom Haul.

Preview the Draft Night Out menu offerings below!