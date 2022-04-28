Enjoy a night out during Draft Night Out at the Star in Frisco on Friday, April 29 from 6-8 pm! Dine at restaurants in the Star District and enjoy specialty price-fixed menus, limited-time menu items and one-night-only promotions at participating restaurants.
Additional activations and fun for the whole family will be taking place throughout the Star District such as live entertainment, games, photo vignettes and more.
Participating restaurants include Lombardi Cucina Italiana, Sushi Marquee, Tupelo Honey, Dee Lincoln Prime, The Common Table, City Works, Wahlburgers, Concrete Cowboy and Heirloom Haul.
Preview the Draft Night Out menu offerings below!
Lombardi Cucina Italiana
3-course Prix Fixe Menu ($85)
First Course
Choice of:
Caesar
Buffalo Mozzarella & Pomodoro
Pasta & Risotti
Choice of:
Risotto Al Funghi Porcini
Ravioli Burro & Salvia
Entrée
Choice of:
Ora King Salmone Arrosto
Pollo al Mattone
Filetto di Manzo
Dessert
Tiramisu
Sushi Marquee
3-course Prix Fixe Menu ($80)
Appetizer
Choice of:
Edamame
Pork Gyozo
Jalapeño Poppers
Main Course
Choice of:
Ribeye Steak
Katsu Orange Chicken
Your choice of two signature rolls
Dessert
Choice of:
Fried Oreos
Cheesecake
City Works
Featured Menu Items
Kung Pao Cauliflower
Roasted cauliflower, sweet peppers, green onions, garlic, ginger, chiles de árbol, peanuts, chili oil, sweet and spicy tamari
Smokehouse Burger
House-smoked BBQ pulled pork shoulder, smoked provolone, BBQ bacon onion relish, Carolina mustard bbq sauce, crispy buttermilk onion rings and a fresh USDA 7 oz. prime beef patty served on a toasted brioche bun
Mega Mule
A 96-oz mule. Choose from any of our mule flavors and make it shareable for 3-6
Dee Lincoln Prime
Limited-Time Special Menu Item
“#1 Draft Pick Roll”
Inside:
Asparagus/ Poached Shrimp/ Snow Crab.
On Top:
King Crab/ Caviar/ Wasabi Truffle Aioli/ Spicy & Sweet Miso/ Gold Flakes
$35/Roll
Concrete Cowboy
Limited Time Promotion
$2 off Appetizers
Tupelo Honey
3-course Prix Fixe Menu ($35)
Small Plate
Choice of one:
Spicy Cauliflower Bites
Fried Green Tomatoes
Crispy Brussels
Entrée
Choice of one:
Tupelo Shrimp & Grits
Honey Dusted Fried Chicken
Bourbon-Peppercorn Glazed Meatloaf
Dessert
Choice of one:
Banana Pudding
Pecan Pie
The Common Table
Prix Fixe 3-Course Dinner for Two ($40)
Appetizer
to share:
Boneless Wings
Entrée
Choice of two:
Double Patty Smash Burger
Grouper Fish Tacos
Fried Chicken Cobb
Dessert
to share:
Table-side s’mores for 2
Wahlburgers
Featured Menu Items
Crispy Fried Pickles
Coated in panko breadcrumbs & fried, served with ranch dressing
BBQ Bacon Burger
Beef burger, white cheddar, bacon, fresh jalapeños, BBQ sauce, & avocado spread
Mango Mai Tai
Mango rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, dark rum floater
Cane Rosso
Featured Menu Item
“The Star”
Star-shaped pizza/ calzone hybrid filled with ricotta, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, topped with pepperoni, tomatoes, arugula and parmesan.
Heirloom Haul
Limited-Time Special Menu Item
“Game Day Grilled Cheese”