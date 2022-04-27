Get ready for butterflies, pedal car races and newly-minted Cowboys. That’s right, the weekend is coming and so are things to do. If you’re looking for the best things to do this weekend in Dallas, Collin County and beyond, look no further.
Here’s the only list you need.
Butterfly Festival At The Shops At Willow Bend
When: April 30 until May 8, 2022
Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W. Park Blvd, Plano
It is no secret that we love the Greater Plano Kiwanis Club Annual Butterfly Festival. Now that it’s made a comeback, we are not missing it! This festival presents an opportunity to take a stroll through the conservatory, among the blooming flowers and the 1,000-plus fluttering butterflies. You can feed the butterflies and even might have the chance of seeing one hatch from its chrysalis. This dream-like experience is a perfect activity to spark a sense of wonder in kids—and adults, too!
Frisco Uncorked Presented By H-E-B
When: April 30, 2022
Where: Frisco Square | 8843 Coleman Boulevard, Frisco
Like we said, there’s something for everyone this weekend, and that includes foodies! Frisco Square will be busy with culinary bliss on Saturday as Frisco Uncorked food and wine festival takes place. Enjoy delicious wines and tasty cuisine from the best local Frisco restaurants. There will also be a special area showcasing the best chefs in North Texas and even grape stomping.
Pedal Car Race In Downtown Wylie
When: May 1, 2022
Where: Downtown Wylie | 100 N Ballard Ave, Wylie
Kids ages two to five are welcomed to compete for their trophies in an old-time-pedal-car race this Sunday. This fun memory-building activity is also benefiting the Wylie Area Special Olympics program, so it’s better than fun: it’s fun for a great cause!
Garland Civic Theatre Presents Wait Until Dark
When: April 29, 2022
Where: Granville Arts Center | 300 N 5th St., Garland
Made famous by Audrey Hepburn in 1967, this thriller, set in 1963 NYC, centers around a blind woman whose life is threatened by three men who break into her apartment. As the suspense builds, she discovers her blindness might actually be an advantage once everything is dark.
The 2022 Dallas Cowboys Draft
When: April 28 to 30, 2022
Where: The Star| 9 Cowboys Way, Frisco
If you are a sports fan, your weekend is taken care of thanks to this three-day event. Starting off Thursday on the Tostitos Championship plaza with autograph signings of your favorite players, followed by Friday’s Draft Night Out with special menus by the participating restaurants in the Star District, and finish out Saturday with the Dallas Cowboys Draft Day 5K and the Star Draft Fest.
Live Mural Painting at The Boardwalk’s Live Art Market
When: April 30, 2022, 5 p.m.
Where: The Boardwalk at Granite Park | 5601 Granite Pkwy, Suite 1200, Plano
Time to get artsy at the Boardwalk this Saturday with a live mural painting event that will feature art displays, live music, food and more! FGIII Production, the same folks behind the Deep Ellum Art Festival, is bringing an even bigger festival to northern DFW that you cannot miss!
Mother’s Day Tea And Tour At Chestnut Square
When: May 1, 2022
Where: Chestnut Square Historic Village | 315 S. Chestnut St., McKinney
Mother’s Day is almost here and the people at Chestnut Square have something prepared for you! Start your Sunday with a tea luncheon in the 1920s Bevel Reception House. Then, take a tour through a collection of 50 years of women’s fashions in the beautifully restored Dulaney House.
Spring Native Plant Sale At The Heard Museum
When: April 30 – May 1, 2022
Where: Heard Museum| 1 Nature Place, McKinney
Whether you are a seasoned gardener or just a novice, you’ll love this opportunity to purchase some of the best plants from North Central Texas gardens. The 33rd Annual Spring Native Plant Sale fundraiser will feature a huge selection of native plants, hard-to-find herbs and well-adapted plants. But which new green buddy should you take home? Fortunately, volunteers from the Native Plant Society of Texas Collin County Chapter and the Blackland Prairie Master Naturalists will be available to help you select your new leafy friends.
Urinetown The Musical
When: April 29, 2022
Where: Rodenbaugh Theatre | 6121 W. Park Blvd. B216, Plano
In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. Forced to use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity’s most basic needs, a hero decides that he’s had enough and plans a revolution to lead his people to freedom! No one is safe from scrutiny in this hilarious musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, municipal politics and musical theatre itself!
Sunflowers for Ukraine Online Art Auction
When: Until May 2, 10:30am to 8:00pm
Sixty artists from Plano and Richardson have come together to sell sunflower-themed pieces to raise money for the people of Ukraine. The sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine and has become a symbol of support for the war-torn country.
One hundred percent of all winning bids will be forwarded to the established and vetted Ukrainian charity, Sunflower of Peace. Sunflower of Peace supports the people of Ukraine suffering from Russia’s military invasion by raising funds to acquire medical first aid and humanitarian supplies to distribute to doctors and paramedics in Ukraine. This event is being organized by Plano Art Association. If you’re looking for a way to give back and pick up a new piece of art, add this event to your things to do this weekend.
Even more great things to do this weekend in Dallas & Collin County
South Pacific at the Art Centre Theatre
When: May 1, 2022
Where: Art Centre Theatre |1400 Summit Ave Suite E, Plano
Jenna Clark at CityLine Plaza
When: April 29, 2022
Where: CityLine Plaza | 3661 N Plano Rd #2500, Richardson
Plano Symphony Orchestra presents Rachmaninoff
When: April 22, 2022
Where: St. Andrew United Methodist Church| 5801 West Plano Pkwy, Plano
Open play day at the Play Street Museum
When: April 29, 2022
Where: Play Street Museum | 950 W Stacy Road, Suite 100, Allen
Luqman Rashada at CityLine Plaza
When: April 30, 2022
Where: CityLine Plaza| 3661 N Plano Rd #2500, Richardson
The Cove presents Anne Womack
When: Until April 29 – 30, 2022
Where: The Cove | 402 N Tennessee St, McKinney
Yappy Hour Adoption Event
When: April 28, 2022
Where: The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort and Spa | 1549 Legacy Dr, Frisco
