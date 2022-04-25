Come celebrate as the Dallas Cowboys welcome their latest draft picks to the team at the 2022 Cowboys Draft presented by Miller Lite. Enjoy live draft coverage, Dallas Cowboys player and alumni appearances, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders performances, music, entertainment and more.

Kicking off with Draft Day presented by Miller Lite at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 28th, guests will experience activities on the Tostitos Championship Plaza including coverage of the first round of the NFL Draft, autograph signings with Dallas Cowboys players, live DJ set, performances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue Dancers and more.

The second day of Draft coverage will begin on Friday, April 29th at 6:00 p.m. at Tostitos Championship Plaza. During Friday’s Draft Night Out, enjoy price-fixed Draft menus and specialty menu items at participating restaurants in the Star District, including Lombardi Cucina Italiana, Tupelo Honey, the Common Table, City Works, Dee Lincoln and more. Additional activities will be taking place throughout the Star District such as live entertainment, games, photo vignettes and more.

The final day of Draft activities kicks off Saturday, April 30th at 9:00 a.m. with the return of the Dallas Cowboys Draft Day 5K presented by Baylor Scott & White Health. Registration is now open and includes an exclusive T-shirt and medal for those who finish.

To register for the Dallas Cowboys Draft Day 5K, or get more information, please visit www.cowboysrun.com.

Experience Draft Saturday at our Finale Draft Event in The Star District!



Come celebrate our new Cowboys during The Star Draft Fest out in the Star District! Starting at 11am, enjoy a DJ spinning beats, food & drink tastings, games, a Dallas Cowboys themed photobooth with complimentary printed photos, a Fuel-up bar by Ascension, a Cowboys Treat Stand, drink specials, brunch, shopping, and more!



For more details on the 2022 Dallas Cowboys Draft events presented by Miller Lite, visit www.dallascowboys.com/draft.