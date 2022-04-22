You are cordially invited to the biggest, most dazzling event of the season, with the help of Diamonds Direct! Starting Friday, April 29 until Sunday, May 1 you are welcome to visit Diamonds Direct to enjoy an exclusive Spring Designer Showcase where virtually everything in the showroom is 20% off!

The special event will feature a jewelry collection curated by internationally renowned designers, bringing extended inventory just for this special weekend.

The Spring Designer Showcase truly offers something for everyone, whether you’re thinking of popping the question or planning ahead for Mother’s Day gifting: fashion jewelry, one-of-a-kind engagement rings, wedding bands, and so much more. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to enjoy 20% savings for three days only, at Diamonds Direct!

Diamonds Direct

Diamonds Direct is one of the nation’s leading diamond showrooms and pride themselves in superior service with a no-risk shopping environment. At every location, customers can learn diamond industry insights with a variety of products that are backed by unmatched guarantees and warranties. Teams of experts work with each customer to stay within their desired budget while also ensuring they leave with the perfect piece.

Visit https://diamondsdirect.com/spring for more information or contact Diamonds Direct at either of their DFW locations for further assistance:

Frisco

8440 State Highway 121

Building A

Frisco, TX 75034

469-850-4270

Dallas

8127 Preston Road

Dallas, TX 75225

972-342-6663