Time is of the essence for Plano’s Parks and Recreation Department. Summer is just around the corner and lifeguards are needed.

After holding a successful event in March that managed to attract people to summer jobs like camp counselors, the aquatic staff is still in need of additional recruits. This is all the more crucial if we take into account that a new pool facility is expected to open at Oak Point Recreation Center this summer. But the lack of lifeguards could impact all Plano pools.

“Patrons can expect to see restricted hours at their favorite local hotspots if these positions are not filled soon” explained Susie Hergenrader, Recreation Services Manager in an official release.

“Pool hours will be announced in mid-May, and those hours solely depend on how many lifeguards we are able to hire,” she continued. “Not only do we have to hire these lifeguards, but we will need to train them as well. The safety of our patrons is a priority we will not compromise.”

Photo: ChameleonsEye | Shutterstock

What’s in becoming a lifeguard for me, you say?

Still doubt if this job is for you? Maybe the many benefits will change your mind: for starters, there’s no need for previous experience (although all applicants must participate in a swim test). As Hergenrader points out, “Plano Recreation jobs make for an ideal first job experience for high school and college students, and look great on a resume.” So, if you are 15 and up, you are more than welcome to apply for the following part-time seasonal positions: Concession Attendant, Swim Instructor, Swim Teaching Assistant, Lifeguard and Head Lifeguard II.

But that’s not all! Uniforms, training and certification expenses are fully covered by the City, and the department has recently increased its hourly rates for these positions, with lifeguards starting at $13.51 an hour and head lifeguard positions starting at $14.90 an hour.

“A part-time job with Plano Parks and Recreation offers much more than just a paycheck, it means an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others, said Hergenrader “It is both challenging and rewarding work, and requires learning new things, making friends, and working in a fun team environment.”