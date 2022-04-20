Looks like spring will keep the fun rollin’ this weekend in Collin County! From an awesome three-day festival at Germanfest in Muenster to the ultimate brunch party at KĀI-CHELLA to the cutest possible picnic at Heritage Farmstead Museum, you’ll have to choose carefully which amazing activities will take over your weekend!

If you’re looking for the best things to do this weekend in Dallas, Collin County and beyond, look no further. Here’s the only list you need.

Image: KAI | Facebook

When: April 24, 2022

Where: Legacy West | 7301 Windrose Ave C200, Plano

Dayclub is back presenting the ultimate brunch party! Starting at noon you’ll be able to enjoy specialty cocktails, two DJ sets, live music and more! It’s the perfect way to end your Sunday.

When: April 23, 2022

Where: Legacy Hall Box Garden | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

All aboard Legacy Hall this weekend for the best ’70s yacht rock tunes! Enjoy an outdoor evening with your friends and come early for dinner and drinks from over 20 eateries and bars before the band takes the stage, playing the best hits from James Taylor, Fleetwood Mac, Cat Stevens, ABBA and Supertramp. Or reserve your balcony VIP lounge seat and enjoy dedicated cocktail service, relaxing seats and the best view of the stage.

Photo: KarepaStock | Shutterstock

When: April 22 to 23, 2022

Where: Heritage Park | 301 N Ash Street, Muenster

The last full weekend of April is upon us folks, and y’all know what that means: It’s time for some German fun at the Annual Germanfest at Heritage Park in Muenster! Prepare yourselves for all the mouthwatering German sausage, scrumptious apple strudel, hearty cheeses and homemade bread, cakes and pies. There’ll also be room for some healthy cooking competition that includes rib and sausage cook-offs. But this event has more than culinary joy, fitness enthusiasts can exercise off those delicious eats in the 5k and 15k Germanfest Fun Run and Metric Century bike rally. Families can enjoy the magicians, mimes, clowns, storytellers, or the Karneval and Kinder Theatre. Hours of entertainment with a German flare!

Rhymin’ n’ Stealin’, Beastie Boys Tribute at Legacy Hall

When: April 22, 2022

Where: Legacy Hall Box Garden | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

Back by popular demand, Rhymin’ N’ Stealin’ is bringing ’80s hip-hop and rap-rock to the Legacy Hall stage! What’s better than enjoying a fun show outdoors with some friends, good drinks and a fantastic view of the stage from the balcony VIP lounge at Legacy Hall Box Garden?

Image: Anti Reckless | Facebook

When: April 23, 2022

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend| 6360 Chapel Hill Blvd, Plano

This weekend, show off your ride at the Anti Reckless Auto Show or be amazed by all the beautiful machines on display. After soaking up the automotive eye candy, grab a bite at one of Willow Bend’s many dining spots.

When: April 17, 2022

Where: The Boardwalk at Granite Park| 5800 State Highway 121, Plano

Rockstars of Tomorrow, a local Frisco music academy, will be kicking off this concert with the Band Core, an initiative in which teenagers perform for live audiences and learn the ropes of the music business. So don’t forget to rock out and cheer extra hard! Halfway through the concert, the adults of the Rockstar Pros will take the stage to provide the soundtrack for your evening stroll through the Boardwalk.

Heritage Farmstead Museum | Official Site

When: April 22, 2022

Where: Heritage Farmstead Museum | 1900 West 15th Street, Plano

This weekend, the Fun on The Farm program offers a Teddy Bear Picnic for children ages two-to-five years old to enjoy the weather, read a story, make a craft, meet the livestock, go on a wagon ride and have fun on the 4.5 acre farm—and, of course, show off their favorite teddy bear.

When: April 23, 2022

Where: The Boardwalk at Granite Park | 5800 State Highway 121, Plano

What says SPRING more than a beautiful bouquet? The Flower Bar by Stemmed + Found Co. is coming back to the Boardwalk to give you the opportunity to create your very own bouquet to take home after brunching at your favorite restaurant.

Sunflowers for Ukraine art auction.

When: Until May 2, 10:30am to 8:00pm

Sixty artists from Plano and Richardson have come together to sell sunflower-themed pieces to raise money for the people of Ukraine. The sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine and has become a symbol of support for the war-torn country.

One hundred percent of all winning bid donations will be forwarded to an established and vetted Ukrainian charity, Sunflower of Peace. Sunflower of Peace supports the people of Ukraine suffering from Russia’s military invasion by raising funds to acquire medical first aid and humanitarian supplies to distribute to doctors and paramedics in Ukraine. This event is being organized by Plano Art Association. If you’re looking for a way to give back and pick up a new piece of art, add this event to your things to do this weekend.

When: April 16, 2022, 5 p.m.

Where: McCall Plaza | 998 East 15th Street, Plano

TEDxPlano returns, and the theme this year is Re(Connecting). The whole event will be focused around providing time to connect and reconnect. The line-up of amazing speakers will explore and celebrate ideas that embrace, amplify, build and create community. But before we hear from the speakers, there will be time to re(connect) with fellow guests. Before stage time begins, Connection Experiences will offer the opportunity to participate in a smaller group experience, where you can make friends while doing things together.

Even more great things to do this weekend in Dallas & Collin County

South Pacific at the Art Centre Theatre

When: April 22, 2022

Where: Art Centre Theatre |1400 Summit Ave Suite E, Plano

Luncheon with Roma Downey benefiting Minnie’s Food Pantry

When: April 22, 2022

Where: Gleneagles Country Club| 112 South Kentucky Street, McKinney

Peaceful Earth Experience exhibit at Art Gallery Pure

When: April 22, 2022

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano

Jade Nickol at CityLine Plaza

When: April 16, 2022

Where: CityLine Plaza| 3661 N Plano Rd #2500, Richardson

The Allen Civic Ballet Presents Bravo!

When: April 24, 2022

Where: Allen Civic Ballet | 368 N Greenville Ave, Allen

The Cove Take It Outside!

When: Until April 22 – 23, 2022

Where: The Cove | 402 N Tennessee St, McKinney

Uptown Drifters

When: April 22, 2022

Where: Allen Public Library Civic Auditorium | 300 N Allen Dr, Allen

Barre on the Farm

When: April 23, 2022

Where: Heritage Farmstead Museum | 1900 West 15th Street, Plano

