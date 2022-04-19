Get ready, because the Frisco Fair is back! Starting this month, the event gets underway with carnival rides, games, food and art.

“Last year, the Frisco Fair was one of the first major public events in North Texas following COVID,” Preston Cheng, Frisco Fresh Market General Manager, said in an official release. “We were cautiously optimistic about the attendance—and wow—we were blown away by the number of Texans who came.”

The 2021 fair broke previous attendance records, drawing well over 100,000 visitors. That’s why this year, it will be even bigger, with double the rides. There will be over 80, including a rollercoaster and the fair’s iconic Ferris wheel.

Food favorites like Fletcher’s famous corny dogs will also return. Plus, the fair is getting a new Taste of Frisco area, featuring yummy specialties from local chefs and restaurants, such as Patti’s Pastries and The Good Fruit Company. “Restaurants are the heart of our communities and that’s especially true right here in Frisco,” stated Kristofer Atkinson, Vice President, Western Region at SpotOn, which is sponsoring the area.

Besides riding rides and chowing down, visitors can check out work by young artists competing for prizes in the fair’s second annual art contest.

The Frisco Fair is free to attend. Tickets for rides and eats are available for purchase through the free-to-download Magic Money app. It’s also possible to purchase Magic Money cards at the fair. Credit cards can be used with vendors and in the Taste of Frisco area.

The Frisco Fair will be open Mondays to Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. See y’all there!

For more, check out the fair’s official site.

Also, have a look at some sights and sounds of last year’s fair from YouTuber channels Life with Maliha Ashraf, Offbeat Travels and J and B Travels.