Easter is here folks! But we have much more than just Egg Hunts on our list of things to do this weekend in Dallas and Collin County! From an Underground Movement Hip-Hop Festival, to a concert at McKinney’s Council Chambers, to Sweeney Todd at the Cox Theatre, our things to do this is weekend is chock-full of variety!

If you’re looking for the best things to do this weekend in Dallas, Collin County and beyond, look no further, here’s the only list you need.

Image courtesy of Goat Yoga Dallas on Facebook.

When: 9:00 am, April 16, 2022

Where: Oak Point Park and Nature Reserve | 5901 Los Rios Blvd, Plano

More info

Easter is not just for kids to have fun. Enjoy the fresh air at Oak Point Park in Plano and have fun with your furry buddy this Saturday morning! Your dog will have a blast sniffing out doggie-treat filled Easter Eggs. You may even find one of the Golden Eggs and win a special prize!

If you’re looking to add Easter activities onto your list of things to do this weekend in Dallas click here, or on the link below.

Underground Movement Festival Vol. 6 is coming to Downtown Plano on April 16. Image courtesy of Plano Arts on Facebook.

When: April 16, 2022, 5 p.m.

Where: McCall Plaza | 998 East 15th Street, Plano

More info

Lets get moving with this family friendly event celebrating more than 40 years of Hip-Hop with two-versus-two dance battles, b-boy/b-girl battles and dance team showcases. You can go as a spectator or join all the competitors coming from all over Texas!

When: April 15, 2022

Where: Cox Playhouse |1517 H Avenue, Plano

Tickets here.

Why not start this weekend with a thrill! Get your (not too young) kids to enjoy this dark musical comedy brought to life by McKinney Youth OnSTAGE’s very own senior students.

Image courtesy of Legacy Hall website

Souled Out Saturdays at Legacy Hall

When: April 16, 2022

Where: Legacy Hall| 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

More Info

Need a cool hideaway for a night out? You just found it! The plush lounges, beautiful marble tables, cocktails and good music make for the perfect intimate date or that night out with friends you’ve been looking forward to.

Scarborough Renaissance Faire in Waxahachie, TX | Image courtesy of Scarborough Renaissance Faire on Facebook

Easter Weekend at Scarborough Renaissance Faire

When: open Saturdays, Sundays, and Memorial Day Monday, April 9 – May 30, 2022, from 10 AM to 7 PM rain or shine

Where: 2511 FM 66 Waxahachie, TX

Tickets here.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival is interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century style! Enjoy the thrills of full combat jousting and falconry demonstrations, non-stop Renaissance entertainment on 24 stages, over 200 craft shoppes, amazing artisan demonstrations, Renaissance rides, food fit for a king and be enchanted by Mermaids in the Mermaid Lagoon!Step back in time, for the time of your life. Just 30 minutes south of Dallas/Ft.Worth in Waxahachie.

April 16th & 17th there will be special Easter celebrations as well. All weekend, children can participate in the Easter Scavenger Hunt throughout the Festival to win a free Ice Cream cup. Scavenger Hunt maps will be available at the Exit Gate. On Easter Sunday, April 17th, visitors can participate in the beautiful Renaissance Easter service at 12:00 noon at the Crown Meadow Stage.

When: April 15, 2022

Where: Council Chambers | 6101 Frisco Square Boulevard, Frisco

Tickets here.

How lucky is it that we can enjoy intimate concerts at a state-of-the-art, acoustically designed space every Friday until June at the Council Chambers in Frisco? On this occasion, Graeme Steele Johnson is delighting attendees with a clarinet performance both individually and with a string quartet.

Sunflowers for Ukraine art auction is on Saturday, April 16 in Downtown Plano

Sunflowers for Ukraine Art Auction

When: April 16, 10:30am to 8:00pm

Where: event1013 at 1013 15th Street in the Downtown Plano Arts District

60 artists from Plano and Richardson are coming together to sell sunflower-themed pieces to raise money for the people of Ukraine. The sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine and has become a symbol of support for the war-torn country.

One hundred percent of all winning bid donations will be forwarded to an established and vetted Ukrainian charity, Sunflower of Peace. Sunflower of Peace supports the people of Ukraine suffering from Russia military invasion by raising funds to acquire medical first aid and humanitarian supplies and distribute them to doctors and paramedics in Ukraine. This event is being organized by Plano Art Association. If you’re looking for a way to give back and pick up a new piece of art, add this event to your things to do this weekend in Dallas.

Departure Journey Tribute at Legacy Hall

When: April 16, 2022

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

Tickets

Enjoy an outdoor evening with your friends and come early for dinner and drinks from over 20 eateries and bars before Journey’s epic tunes fill the air, brought to life by this tribute band. Or reserve your Balcony VIP Lounge seat and enjoy dedicated cocktail service, soft seating, and the best view of the stage.

When: April 17, 2022

Where: Princi Italia| 3300 Dallas Parkway Ste. 120, Plano

Reservations

Italy isn’t across the sea; it’s on Princi Italia’s front porch! For $38 patrons are treated to Primi, Seconde, and Dolci courses. You have several choices, including Princi Fruite, Grilled Scottish Salmon Oscar, and Tiramisu. Pair your meal with a Blood Orange Mimosa or their signature Princi Bloody Mary.

drool all over our full EASTER BRUNCH list! 10+ best Easter Brunch options in Plano, Frisco & McKinney It’s almost Easter Sunday! So, if you’re looking for a local restaurant for Easter Brunch, here’s some great Easter Brunch menus and options. Get all the fuel you need for the after-meal egg hunt at these DFW restaurants in Plano, Frisco and McKinney, whether you’re after a dine-in experience or takeout for the whole… Keep reading

When: April 17, 2022

Where: Painting with a Twist | 4112 Legacy Dr, Ste 306, Frisco

More Info

Looks like this will be an activity-filled Easter weekend! Why not close it with a chilled afternoon painting with the kids? Too tired to participate? Get a chair and let them do all the work, maybe give them some pointers if they get lost in their art.

Enjoy the Texas bluebonnets!

It’s Texas bluebonnet season so what better things to do this weekend in Dallas than get your annual bluebonnet photo? Click here or below for our list of the best places to see Texas bluebonnets.

BLUEBONNETS 2022 Bluebonnets 2022 … It’s bloom time! 10+ best places to see Texas bluebonnets Texas bluebonnet season has arrived and since these beautiful blooms only flower for a few weeks per year if you want to enjoy “bluebonnets 2022”, you’re going to need to act fast. By the end of April, they’ll be all but gone. So, for that perfect bluebonnet photo, here’s our list of the 10+ best… Ennis Bluebonnet Trails: Road Trip Guide Most native Texans have probably heard this before — “If you want to see bluebonnets, take a trip to Ennis, Texas.” But why Ennis? In 1997, the Texas State Legislature designated the city as the “Official Bluebonnet City of Texas” and as the home of the “Official Texas Bluebonnet Trail,” according to Ennis’ website. Because…

Enjoy the weather on a patio!

It’s going to be another beautiful weekend so why not add “relaxing on a patio” to your list of things to do this weekend in Dallas? Click here or below for our list of the best patios in and around Collin County.

enjoy the weather on one of The best patios 2022 2022 guide to best patios in Plano, Frisco, Allen & McKinney If you’ve been frantically searching for “best patios near me”, these open-air eateries in Plano, Frisco, Allen and McKinney have just what you need to enhance your tableside experience. The term al fresco is Italian and loosely means “in the cool air.” In Texas, sometimes we have cool air, sometimes we don’t, but that doesn’t… Keep reading

Even more great things to do this weekend in Dallas & Collin County

South Pacific at the Art Centre Theatre

When: April 15, 2022

Where: Art Centre Theatre |1400 Summit Ave Suite E, Plano

More Info

Chant Duplantier Unplugged

When: April 9, 2022

Where: Cadillac Pizza Pub| 112 South Kentucky Street, McKinney

Tickets here.

Easter Skate at the Ice Rink

When: April 9, 2022

Where: Allen Community Ice Rink| 200 E. Stacy Road, #135, Allen

More Info

Artisans Showcase at Scarborough Renaissance Faire

When: April 16-17, 2022

Where: Eisemann Center| 2511 FM 66, Waxahachie

More Info

Kirk Holloway at CityLine Plaza

When: April 16, 2022

Where: CityLine Plaza| 3661 N Plano Rd #2500, Richardson

More Info

Plano ISD Senior Advanced Placement Art Exhibition

When: Until April 21, 2022

Where: ArtCentre| East 16th Street, Plano

More Info

Prom Dress Drive

Donate new or gently worn dresses so that Project Beauty can empower young women by dressing them for prom.

When: Monday April 4th – Sunday, April 17th

Where: Donation drop off at Albion, 7601 Windrose Avenue, Suite F120