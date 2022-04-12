Easter is here folks! But we have much more than just Egg Hunts on our list of things to do this weekend in Dallas and Collin County! From an Underground Movement Hip-Hop Festival, to a concert at McKinney’s Council Chambers, to Sweeney Todd at the Cox Theatre, our things to do this is weekend is chock-full of variety!
If you’re looking for the best things to do this weekend in Dallas, Collin County and beyond, look no further, here’s the only list you need.
Easter Egg Hound Hunt
When: 9:00 am, April 16, 2022
Where: Oak Point Park and Nature Reserve | 5901 Los Rios Blvd, Plano
More info
Easter is not just for kids to have fun. Enjoy the fresh air at Oak Point Park in Plano and have fun with your furry buddy this Saturday morning! Your dog will have a blast sniffing out doggie-treat filled Easter Eggs. You may even find one of the Golden Eggs and win a special prize!
If you’re looking to add Easter activities onto your list of things to do this weekend in Dallas click here, or on the link below.
hop on for more easter fun!
10+ best Easter Egg Hunts & things to do on Easter this weekend (Apr 14-16)
Get hoppy, here comes Easter. There are dozens of eggscellent things to do on Easter this weekend including many eggciting…Keep reading
Underground Movement Festival Vol. 6
When: April 16, 2022, 5 p.m.
Where: McCall Plaza | 998 East 15th Street, Plano
More info
Lets get moving with this family friendly event celebrating more than 40 years of Hip-Hop with two-versus-two dance battles, b-boy/b-girl battles and dance team showcases. You can go as a spectator or join all the competitors coming from all over Texas!
Sweeney Todd at The Cox Theatre
When: April 15, 2022
Where: Cox Playhouse |1517 H Avenue, Plano
Tickets here.
Why not start this weekend with a thrill! Get your (not too young) kids to enjoy this dark musical comedy brought to life by McKinney Youth OnSTAGE’s very own senior students.
Souled Out Saturdays at Legacy Hall
When: April 16, 2022
Where: Legacy Hall| 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano
More Info
Need a cool hideaway for a night out? You just found it! The plush lounges, beautiful marble tables, cocktails and good music make for the perfect intimate date or that night out with friends you’ve been looking forward to.
Easter Weekend at Scarborough Renaissance Faire
When: open Saturdays, Sundays, and Memorial Day Monday, April 9 – May 30, 2022, from 10 AM to 7 PM rain or shine
Where: 2511 FM 66 Waxahachie, TX
Tickets here.
Scarborough Renaissance Festival is interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century style! Enjoy the thrills of full combat jousting and falconry demonstrations, non-stop Renaissance entertainment on 24 stages, over 200 craft shoppes, amazing artisan demonstrations, Renaissance rides, food fit for a king and be enchanted by Mermaids in the Mermaid Lagoon!Step back in time, for the time of your life. Just 30 minutes south of Dallas/Ft.Worth in Waxahachie.
April 16th & 17th there will be special Easter celebrations as well. All weekend, children can participate in the Easter Scavenger Hunt throughout the Festival to win a free Ice Cream cup. Scavenger Hunt maps will be available at the Exit Gate. On Easter Sunday, April 17th, visitors can participate in the beautiful Renaissance Easter service at 12:00 noon at the Crown Meadow Stage.
Music in the Chamber at the Council Chambers
When: April 15, 2022
Where: Council Chambers | 6101 Frisco Square Boulevard, Frisco
Tickets here.
How lucky is it that we can enjoy intimate concerts at a state-of-the-art, acoustically designed space every Friday until June at the Council Chambers in Frisco? On this occasion, Graeme Steele Johnson is delighting attendees with a clarinet performance both individually and with a string quartet.
Sunflowers for Ukraine Art Auction
When: April 16, 10:30am to 8:00pm
Where: event1013 at 1013 15th Street in the Downtown Plano Arts District
60 artists from Plano and Richardson are coming together to sell sunflower-themed pieces to raise money for the people of Ukraine. The sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine and has become a symbol of support for the war-torn country.
One hundred percent of all winning bid donations will be forwarded to an established and vetted Ukrainian charity, Sunflower of Peace. Sunflower of Peace supports the people of Ukraine suffering from Russia military invasion by raising funds to acquire medical first aid and humanitarian supplies and distribute them to doctors and paramedics in Ukraine. This event is being organized by Plano Art Association. If you’re looking for a way to give back and pick up a new piece of art, add this event to your things to do this weekend in Dallas.
Departure Journey Tribute at Legacy Hall
When: April 16, 2022
Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano
Tickets
Enjoy an outdoor evening with your friends and come early for dinner and drinks from over 20 eateries and bars before Journey’s epic tunes fill the air, brought to life by this tribute band. Or reserve your Balcony VIP Lounge seat and enjoy dedicated cocktail service, soft seating, and the best view of the stage.
Easter Brunch at Princi Italia Plano
When: April 17, 2022
Where: Princi Italia| 3300 Dallas Parkway Ste. 120, Plano
Reservations
Italy isn’t across the sea; it’s on Princi Italia’s front porch! For $38 patrons are treated to Primi, Seconde, and Dolci courses. You have several choices, including Princi Fruite, Grilled Scottish Salmon Oscar, and Tiramisu. Pair your meal with a Blood Orange Mimosa or their signature Princi Bloody Mary.
drool all over our full EASTER BRUNCH list!
10+ best Easter Brunch options in Plano, Frisco & McKinney
It’s almost Easter Sunday! So, if you’re looking for a local restaurant for Easter Brunch, here’s some great Easter Brunch menus and options. Get all the fuel you need for the after-meal egg hunt at these DFW restaurants in Plano, Frisco and McKinney, whether you’re after a dine-in experience or takeout for the whole…Keep reading
Mr. and Mrs. Bunny at Painting with a Twist
When: April 17, 2022
Where: Painting with a Twist | 4112 Legacy Dr, Ste 306, Frisco
More Info
Looks like this will be an activity-filled Easter weekend! Why not close it with a chilled afternoon painting with the kids? Too tired to participate? Get a chair and let them do all the work, maybe give them some pointers if they get lost in their art.
Enjoy the Texas bluebonnets!
It’s Texas bluebonnet season so what better things to do this weekend in Dallas than get your annual bluebonnet photo? Click here or below for our list of the best places to see Texas bluebonnets.
BLUEBONNETS 2022
Bluebonnets 2022 … It’s bloom time! 10+ best places to see Texas bluebonnets
Texas bluebonnet season has arrived and since these beautiful blooms only flower for a few weeks per year if you want to enjoy “bluebonnets 2022”, you’re going to need to act fast. By the end of April, they’ll be all but gone. So, for that perfect bluebonnet photo, here’s our list of the 10+ best…
Ennis Bluebonnet Trails: Road Trip Guide
Most native Texans have probably heard this before — “If you want to see bluebonnets, take a trip to Ennis, Texas.” But why Ennis? In 1997, the Texas State Legislature designated the city as the “Official Bluebonnet City of Texas” and as the home of the “Official Texas Bluebonnet Trail,” according to Ennis’ website. Because…
Enjoy the weather on a patio!
It’s going to be another beautiful weekend so why not add “relaxing on a patio” to your list of things to do this weekend in Dallas? Click here or below for our list of the best patios in and around Collin County.
enjoy the weather on one of The best patios 2022
2022 guide to best patios in Plano, Frisco, Allen & McKinney
If you’ve been frantically searching for “best patios near me”, these open-air eateries in Plano, Frisco, Allen and McKinney have just what you need to enhance your tableside experience. The term al fresco is Italian and loosely means “in the cool air.” In Texas, sometimes we have cool air, sometimes we don’t, but that doesn’t…Keep reading
Even more great things to do this weekend in Dallas & Collin County
South Pacific at the Art Centre Theatre
When: April 15, 2022
Where: Art Centre Theatre |1400 Summit Ave Suite E, Plano
More Info
Chant Duplantier Unplugged
When: April 9, 2022
Where: Cadillac Pizza Pub| 112 South Kentucky Street, McKinney
Tickets here.
Easter Skate at the Ice Rink
When: April 9, 2022
Where: Allen Community Ice Rink| 200 E. Stacy Road, #135, Allen
More Info
Artisans Showcase at Scarborough Renaissance Faire
When: April 16-17, 2022
Where: Eisemann Center| 2511 FM 66, Waxahachie
More Info
Kirk Holloway at CityLine Plaza
When: April 16, 2022
Where: CityLine Plaza| 3661 N Plano Rd #2500, Richardson
More Info
Plano ISD Senior Advanced Placement Art Exhibition
When: Until April 21, 2022
Where: ArtCentre| East 16th Street, Plano
More Info
Prom Dress Drive
Donate new or gently worn dresses so that Project Beauty can empower young women by dressing them for prom.
When: Monday April 4th – Sunday, April 17th
Where: Donation drop off at Albion, 7601 Windrose Avenue, Suite F120