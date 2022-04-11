Get hoppy, here comes Easter. There are dozens of eggscellent things to do on Easter this weekend including many eggciting Easter Egg Hunts! Here’s our list of the 10+ best Easter Egg Hunts and things to do on Easter happening this weekend.

Spring Eggstravaganza at Five Star Complex, The Colony

April 14th, 5 pm – 8 pm | $5 advance tickets; $8 day of

Additional details and tickets here

Head over to The Colony to spend time with Peter Rabbit, make a spring themed craft, and hunt for eggs at the Five Star complex.

Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt at Joe Farmer Recreation Center, Allen, TX

April 14, 7:30-8:30 p.m. | $5-7

Additional details and tickets here

Hunt for eggs after the sun goes down and while the moon is shining bright. Bring your flashlight and basket to gather eggs with your family and friends. After the egg hunt, stick around for a movie in the amphitheater. Registration required for three age-specific hunts: ages 3-6, 7-9 and 10-13.

Easter Goat Yoga at Stix Icehouse, McKinney

April 15th, 11 am — 12 pm | Ages 5-12: $20, 12 and over $32

Additional details and tickets here

Bring your own yoga mat or towel and take a yoga class with furry friends at the brand new Stix Icehouse on El Dorado Parkway in McKinney! Bring water, mat or towel, and be prepared to get friendly with goats!

The Easter Child at Painting with a Twist, McKinney

April 15th, 2 pm – 4 pm | Ages 6+, must be over 21 to drink alcohol | $35

Additional details and tickets here

Take your family and friends to Painting with a Twist on Hardin Road for a two hour painting session and come out with a painting of the beloved Star Wars character Grogu in an Easter Basket!

Bunnypalooza at Yesterland Farm, Canton.

Bunnypalooza at Yesterland Farm, Canton

April 9, 10, 15, 16, 17 | Tickets and information here.

Celebrate Spring at Yesterland Farm in Canton TX. Family fun includes rides, Easter Egg Hunts, photo opps and cute baby animals!

Get your fur baby included in the fun with the Easter Egg Hound Hunt at Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve.

Easter Egg Hound Hunt at Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve, Plano TX

April 16th, 9 am – 10 am | $5 per dog

Additional details and tickets here.

Bring your furry family members to Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve to sniff out dog treats stuffed in Easter eggs! Which lucky dog will find a Golden Egg with a special prize? Register up to two of your pups per person, and bring a six foot leash!

Easter Egg Hunt at St. Andrew UMC in Plano

Easter Egg Hunt at St. Andrew United Methodist Church, Plano TX

April 17th, 10:15 am – 11:15 am | FREE

Additional details and tickets here.

It’s that time of year again: time to participate in St. Andrew’s yearly Egg Hunt! Featuring over 20,000 eggs, a special visit from the Easter Bunny, and a petting zoo. The hunt is BYOB, or Bring Your Own Basket.

Under the Sea Easter Adventure at DRN Leisure Pool, Allen TX

April 16, 10-11:45 am | $10

Additional details and tickets here

Easter egg hunt in the swimming pool. Children under 6 must have an adult with them in the water.

The Unicorn Easter Egg Hunt and Petting Zoo will be at Erwin Park in McKinney TX

Unicorn Easter Egg Hunt & Petting Zoo at Erwin Park, McKinney

April 16, 10.30 am – 11.15 am | $25 for the Easter Egg Hunt + $10 for petting zoo

Additional details and tickets here

This annual Easter egg hunt will have some special fuzzy guests this year! Children will have the opportunity to visit the Unicorn Friends Petting Zoo during the Easter fun! Expect alpacas, bunnies, ponies, baby goats, baby sheep, chicks and more.

Easter Egg Hunt at Friendship Baptist Church, Fairview

April 16, 11 am | Free

Details here.

Expect an eggciting Easter Egg Hunt, Kona Ice, prizes, bounce houses and more.