It’s almost Easter Sunday! So, if you’re looking for a local restaurant for Easter Brunch, here’s some great Easter Brunch menus and options.

Get all the fuel you need for the after-meal egg hunt at these DFW restaurants in Plano, Frisco and McKinney, whether you’re after a dine-in experience or takeout for the whole family.

Legacy Hall Jazzy Easter brunch

Legacy Hall at Legacy West, Plano

12 pm – 4 pm | Reserve HERE

Check out the Jazzy Easter Brunch at Legacy Hall! Pay at the door and you’ll have access to food from Whisk and Eggs, Shawarma Bar, Velvet Taco, and much, much more! Sip on a Peep Mimosa and enjoy the music (and maybe say hello to the Bunny, who will be paying a visit!)

Easter Brunch at Blue Mesa Grill

Blue Mesa Grill at The Boardwalk at Granite Park

9 am – 4 pm

Blue Mesa Grill’s famous Easter brunch is back! Try their Red Chili Glazed Ham, their Street Tacos, and wash it all down with a mimosa! Get a whole Easter spread for $30 per person.

Enjoy a Spanich fusion menu for Easter Brunch at Bulla Gastrobar in Legacy West, Plano

Easter Brunch at Bulla Gastrobar

Bulla Gastrobar at Legacy West, Plano

From 10 am | $29 per person, view the menu here.

Located in Legacy West, Bulla Gastropub, the authentic Spanish-style restaurant is opening its doors at 10 am on Easter Sunday, April 17. Bulla Gastrobar is offering a Three-Course Brunch Prix Fixe fused with Spanish-style flavors and $6 mimosas!

Easter Brunch at Haywire

Haywire at Legacy West, Plano

A beautiful ode to Texas, Haywire’s welcoming rustic interior is the perfect place to have your Easter brunch. Try their Blackened Gulf Snapper, or grab a plate and dig into the best food the Lone Star State has to offer during their Easter Brunch Buffet. Whether you’re a Texas native, an out-of-stater, or just moved here, you’ll enjoy the finest ranch-to-table menu pickings DFW has to offer.

Mignon Plano has a beautiful patio. Image courtesy of Mignon Plano on Facebook

Mignon Plano Special Easter Brunch Menu

Mignon Plano, 4005 Preston Rd, Plano

$64.95 per person | View the menu here.

If you’re looking for a fine dining option for your Easter Brunch, Mignon in Plano could be what you’re looking for. The Pre-Fixe menu is $64.95 per person and includes options such as Lobster Bisque, Crab Eggs Benedict, Seafood Crepes with scallops, Steak & Eggs, Beef Bourguignon and White Chocolate Grand Marinier Bread Pudding. View the menu here.

Easter Brunch at CRU

Cru at The Shops at Legacy, 7201 Bishop Rd, Plano

10 am – 3 pm

Want the wine country experience in the DFW Metroplex? Go to CRU for your Easter brunch this year! It is 3 courses for $36, Patrons will get to choose from an array of brunch items, such as Lobster & Saffron Risotto, Shrimp & Asparagus Bisque, Cru’s Signature Goat Cheese Beignet, Crab Cake Benedict, Crème Brûlée, and Herb Roasted Lamb. They are also offering discounts on a variety of wines, as well as $6 Mimosas + Bellinis.

French Toast is on the menu for Easter Brunch at Princi Italia Plano

Easter Brunch at Princi Italia Plano

Princi Italia Plano, 3300 Dallas Parkway STE. 120, Plano

10 am – 3 pm | $38 per person

Italy isn’t across the sea; it’s on Princi Italia’s front porch! For $38 patrons are treated to Primi, Seconde, and Dolci courses. You have several choices, including Princi Fruite, Grilled Scottish Salmon Oscar, and Tiramisu. Pair your meal with a Blood Orange Mimosa or their signature Princi Bloody Mary.

Champagne Easter Brunch Buffet at Bonnie Ruth’s Plano

Bonnie Ruths Plano, 2432 Preston Rd. Ste 340A Plano | 972-212-4339

9 a.m. – 3: 30 p.m. | $55 for adults, $14.95 for children

Dine in or on the patio and enjoy the delicious Easter Brunch Buffett at Bonnie Ruth’s in Plano. The buffet includes a carving station, classic brunch treats such as eggs benedict and Carmel French Toast, Fresh PEI Mussels Rouge, as well as salads and a variety of sweet treats. Champagne, mimosas and peach raspberry bellinis too! View the buffet menu here.

Easter Brunch Kits are available to order from Whiskey Cake Plano. Image courtesy of Whiskey Cake Plano on Facebook.

Easter Brunch Kits from Whiskey Cake Plano

EHolidays can be a stressful for all of us. Let Whiskey Cake Plano handle the meal prep for a delicious yet home cooked meal that comes with simple day of heating instructions.

Each Easter Brunch Kit Kit is$115 each and includes your choice of Certified Angus Beef Roast with Creamed Horseradish Sauce OR Duroc Ham with Spiced Brown Sugar Glaze; Garlic & Parmesan Creamed Brussels Sprouts; Herb Roasted Fingerling Potatoes & Mushrooms; Local Farm Salad with White Balsamic Vinaigrette; Local Rolls with Whipped Sorghum Butter. A range of Fixin’s are available to add on. Visit Whiskey Cake on Facebook for details.

Urban Grill and Wine Bar

Urban Grill and Wine Bar, Downtown McKinney

One of the newest kids on the block, Urban Grill and Wine Bar is already making a splash in Downtown McKinney! Sit out on their shaded patio, or sit at their well-stocked bar inside. Order their Breakfast Bowl, with two poached eggs, bacon, roasted cherry tomatoes, grilled sourdough bread, and avocado, then try Not Your Mama’s Mimosa in either Dragon Fruit Lemon or Pomegranate Grapefruit.

Edith’s French Bistro The boardwalk at Granite Park, 5864 TX-121, Plano

View the menu here. France seems to be much closer at Edith’s French Bistro. The restaurant theme is French modern chic with lots of natural light, greenery and beautiful chandeliers and has a beautiful French themed covered patio with an outdoor lounge area where you can relax and taste this Champagne Mac & Cheese you’ve heard so much about!

Barney’s Brunch House

Barney’s Brunch House, 5480 FM 423 #700, Frisco

7 am – 2:30 pm

Sit down and tuck into the menu at Barney’s, your new fave brunch place. Order the Barney’s Special and get three eggs your way, sausage, bacon, and ham, and round it out with their Rose Lemonade: a delicious blend of lemonade and rose champagne. If you’re looking for something sweet, the Pancake Sampler is the perfect way to try their special flavors of the flat breakfast fare.

The Biscuit Bar The boardwalk at Granite Park, 5880 TX-121 Suite 102-B, Plano

View the menu here. Scrambled egg, smoked ham, grilled peppers and onions, melty jack cheese, topped with sriracha mayo on our flaky golden biscuit. This easter brunch at the Biscuit Bar will be crowded with all the good stuff! What’s that? Brunch cocktails all day, all weekend? Sign me in!

Tupelo Honey at The Star, Frisco

Tupelo Honey at The Star, 6725 Winning Dr, Frisco

North Carolina meets Texas in this popular Frisco stop. They have brunch, lunch, and dinner, as well as specialty menus for each location! Their Biscuits for a Cause has raised $400,000 for their own employees in need, and the money is raised from orders of their famous buttermilk biscuits with whipped butter and blueberry jam. They also offer brunch staples such as chicken and waffles, egg scrambles, and eggs Benedict. Wash it all down with their Tupelo Honey Cold Brew or their Southern Hospitality Spritzer.

Sugarbacon

Sugarbacon, 216 W Virginia St #101, McKinney

Sugarbacon: it’s the name and on the menu! Their namesake is house smoked pork belly, ancho BBQ, and grilled watermelon, plated to Instagram worthy perfection. Order this on Easter with a side of fried green tomatoes and finish out your meal with their Hummingbird Cake.

The boardwalk at Granite Park, 5880 TX-121 Suite 103-B, Plano

View the menu here.

Find this minimalist option at The Boardwalk at Granite Park and get yourself a treat with their scratch kitchen cuisine and craft bar. Just look at the ingredients in this Smoked Bloody Maria: Fork & Fire Private Barrel Maestro Dobel Diamanté tequila with housemade grilled tomatoes, a pickle spear, an olive stuffed with bleu cheese, a charred jalapeño and a smoked-salt rim. Doesn’t it sound like a dream?