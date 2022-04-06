From yoga classes with pygmy goats at the Frisco Fresh Market to a Murder Mystery Dinner at the Heritage Village at Chestnut Square in McKinney, to countless egg hunting adventures all around Collin County, there’s plenty of things to do in Dallas and beyond this weekend!

If you’re looking for the best things to do this weekend in Dallas, Collin County and beyond, look no further, here’s the only list you need.

Goat Yoga at Frisco Fresh Market

Image courtesy of Goat Yoga Dallas on Facebook.

When: April 10, 2022

Where: Frisco Fresh Market | 9215 John W. Elliott Dr, Frisco

Tickets here.

Take your yoga mat to the Frisco Fresh Market for a fun and memorable Sunday morning and be prepared for 15 pygmy goats excited to meet you! This happy-vibes yoga class is meant for everyone ages 5 and over to enjoy the spring weather with some exercise outdoors and play with the furry cuties. As far as things to do this weekend in Frisco goes, this one takes biscuit!

Dallas Reggae Festival

When: April 9, 2022

Where: Addison Circle Park | 4970 Addison Cir, Addison

Tickets here.

This family-friendly reggae festival will feature unique treasures among the arts, crafts and jewelry vendors, Caribbean-inspired food and various artists and local reggae bands celebrating cultural equality through reggae music. Addison always hosts the best event, if you’re looking for the best things to do this weekend in Dallas (or nearby) we’re confident this is a great option!

Frisco Starfest

When: April 9, 2022

Where: Frisco Commons Park |8000 McKinney Road, Frisco

More Info

Texas Astronomical Society’s monthly Star Parties are back! Members and guests are invited to observe and educate others about the night sky. Look at planets, stars and other celestial wonders at Frisco Starfest, taking place the second Saturday of each month.

Mustang Sally Productions Car Show

Image courtesy of MSP on Facebook

When: April 10, 2022

Where: The Revel | 9305 Preston Rd, Frisco

More Info

Calling all car, truck and bike enthusiasts, add this to your things to do this weekend! The Mustang Sally Productions Car Show is in Frisco this weekend. You can go for free as a spectator and marvel at the mechanical engineering or register and compete with your own Mustang you’ve been building for months!

Murder Mystery Dinner & Show: A poisoned affair

When: April 9, 2022

Where: Heritage Village at Chestnut Square | 405 S Chestnut St, McKinney

Tickets here.

WHODUNIT?! Find out at this interactive comedy/drama that will keep you guessing untill the very end! Of course, having dinner with the characters at the crime scene might give you an advantage …

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

When: April 9, 2022

Where: Genesis Children’s Theatre | 3100 Independence Pkwy, #324b, Plano

More Info

“On the fog-bound streets of Victorian-era London, Henry Jekyll’s experiments with exotic “powders and tinctures” have brought forth his other self—Edward Hyde, a sensualist and villain free to commit the sins Jekyll is too civilized to comprehend.” Enjoy the thrills of this classic with its deadly game of cat-and-mouse to determine which side shall be the master and who his slave.

Victorian Eggstravaganza and Spring Festival

When: April 9, 2022

Where: Heritage Farmstead Museum | 1900 W 15th St, Plano

More Info

Still hungry for Victorian experiences? How about taking a look at the slow-paced farm life on the Blackland Prairie and adding some good old family fun with this spring holiday tradition offered by the Heritage Farmstead Museum? In addition to an egg hunt for kids under 10, you can also enjoy hands-on demonstrations, make a craft, take a hay-ride and even witness the whole cycle of wool in the exhibit “From Sheep to Shawl“.

For even more Easter things to do this weekend in Dallas click on the link below.

looking for more egg hunting adventures? here’s a list of other things to do 10+ best Easter Egg Hunts & Easter things to do this weekend (Apr 9-10) Get hoppy, here comes Easter. There are dozens of eggscellent Easter things to do this weekend including many an eggciting Easter Egg Hunts! Here’s our list of the 10+ best Easter Egg Hunts and Easter things to do this weekend. Egg-Stravaganza at Adriatica Village April 9th, 10 am-1 pm | FREERegister here. Enjoy local food,… Keep reading

Enjoy the Texas bluebonnets!

It’s Texas bluebonnet season so what better things to do this weekend in Dallas than get your annual bluebonnet photo? Click here or below for our list of the best places to see Texas bluebonnets.

BLUEBONNETS 2022 Bluebonnets 2022 … It’s bloom time! 10+ best places to see Texas bluebonnets Texas bluebonnet season has arrived and since these beautiful blooms only flower for a few weeks per year if you want to enjoy “bluebonnets 2022”, you’re going to need to act fast. By the end of April, they’ll be all but gone. So, for that perfect bluebonnet photo, here’s our list of the 10+ best… Ennis Bluebonnet Trails: Road Trip Guide Most native Texans have probably heard this before — “If you want to see bluebonnets, take a trip to Ennis, Texas.” But why Ennis? In 1997, the Texas State Legislature designated the city as the “Official Bluebonnet City of Texas” and as the home of the “Official Texas Bluebonnet Trail,” according to Ennis’ website. Because…

Arts in Bloom: Arts + Wine Festival

When: April 8 – 10, 2022

Where: Historic Downtown McKinney | 111 North Tennessee Street, McKinney

More Info

Over 120 juried artists will take over the streets of Downtown McKinney to celebrate the sunnier weather, blossoming tulips, and chirping birds! Joined by performance artists, musicians, 14 Texas wineries, food vendors, and more, Historic Downtown McKinney is preparing one of the most popular and vibrant celebrations in North Texas.

Monthly Muscle Car Show

When: April 9, 2022

Where: Gazeebo Burgers | 6009 Parker Rd, Plano

More Info

Can’t make the drive to Fort Worth but still want a Car Show? Monthly Muscle’s show is back the way it was before COVID, (perfect attendance award, special awards, best engine, paint and more). Enjoy the view, burger in hand!

Walk This Way Aerosmith Tribute at Legacy Hall

When: April 8, 2022

Where: Legacy Hall Box Garden | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

More Info

Enjoy an outdoor evening with your friends and come early for dinner and drinks from over 20 eateries and bars before the band takes the stage, throwing you back to the ’70s with this tribute to one of America’s longest standing rock bands. Or reserve your Balcony VIP Lounge seat and enjoy dedicated cocktail service, soft seating, and the best view of the stage.

Enjoy the weather on a patio!

It’s going to be another beautiful weekend so why not add “relaxing on a patio” to your list of things to do this weekend in Dallas? Click here or below for our list of the best patios in and around Collin County.

enjoy the weather on one of The best patios 2022 2022 guide to best patios in Plano, Frisco, Allen & McKinney If you’ve been frantically searching for “best patios near me”, these open-air eateries in Plano, Frisco, Allen and McKinney have just what you need to enhance your tableside experience. The term al fresco is Italian and loosely means “in the cool air.” In Texas, sometimes we have cool air, sometimes we don’t, but that doesn’t… Keep reading

Even more great things to do this weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Reflections and Dreams Exhibit

When: April 8 – 10, 2022

Where: The Cove |402 N. Tennessee St., McKinney

More Info

Market at The Star

When: April 9, 2022

Where: The Star| 9 Cowboys Way, Frisco

More Info

Driveway Dive: Downtown Sessions

When: April 9, 2022

Where: Legacy West| 5908 Headquarters Dr., Plano

More Info

The Barricade Boys

When: April 9, 2022

Where: Eisemann Center| 2351 Performance Dr, Richardson

More Info

Super Cars For Super Wishes

When: April 9, 2022

Where: Legacy West| 5908 Headquarters Dr, Plano

More Info

Dylan Shelley at CityLine Plaza

When: April 9, 2022

Where: CityLine Plaza| 3661 N Plano Rd #2500, Richardson

More Info

Plano ISD Senior Advanced Placement Art Exhibition

When: Until April 21, 2022

Where: ArtCentre| East 16th Street, Plano

More Info

Legacy of Love: Lunch and conversation with Barbara Pierce Bush

When: Until April 9, 2022

Where: Plano Legacy West Hotel| 6007 Legacy Dr, Plano

More Info

Texas Tulips

When: Open daily, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: 10656 FM 2931, Pilot Point, Texas

Click here for what you need to know about visiting Texas Tulips