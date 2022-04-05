Actress Roma Downey and husband Mark Burnett made a $50,000 donation to Minnie’s Food Pantry after meeting founder Cheryl Jackson at a festival. | Image courtesy of Minnie’s Food Pantry

Minnie’s Food Pantry will host actress Roma Downey at a special, intimate luncheon this month. The luncheon will coincide with the release of Downey’s new book Unexpected Blessings, and attendees will each receive an autographed copy.

Minnie’s Food Pantry

As an adult, Minnie’s Food Pantry founder Dr. Cheryl “Action” Jackson lived across the street from her mother, the namesake of Minnie’s Food Pantry. Minnie died on Mother’s Day weekend in 2015, which sent Cheryl into a depression.

In order to combat her feelings of despair, Cheryl volunteered for the faith-based MegaFest that year. During the event, she saw television producer Mark Burnett, who summoned her to join him in a room.

Cheryl Action Jackson By Alyssa Vincent

“I walked into that room and I stopped because in front of me was [Burnett’s wife] Roma Downey, the actress who played [Monica] in the series Touched By An Angel,” said Cheryl in an email. “I looked at her and told her about how my mom would make me watch her show and she grabbed my hand and said ‘Please thank her for me.’ I remember how the tears poured down my face as I explained to her that Ms. Minnie had passed away and I looked up with tears streaming and asked her a simple question, I said ‘Who will be my angel this year?’ She opened her arms and said ‘I will.'”

Moments later, an anchor from Entertainment Tonight explained to Burnett and Downey that Cheryl founded Minnie’s Food Pantry. The two promised to make a donation on Minnie’s birthday. They made good on their word and donated $50,000 to Minnie’s Food Pantry.

An Intimate Luncheon featuring Roma Downey

A portion of the sales from the tickets to the Unexpected Blessings luncheon will benefit Minnie’s Food Pantry. Tickets will go for $50 apiece, but guests can get $10 off when they purchase tickets before April 9.

The luncheon will take place at Gleneagles Country Club on April 22 at 11 a.m. Tickets are available for purchase here.