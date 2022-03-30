From WWE WrestleMania 38 in Dallas and Texas Style Wrestling at Myers Park in McKinney to a Monster Truckz Extreme Tour, there’s plenty of wild things to do in Dallas and beyond this weekend! There’s even some great things to do in Fort Worth – such as their annual Food & Wine Festival and Jurrassic Quest.

If you’re looking for the best things to do this weekend in Dallas, Collin County and beyond, look no further, here’s the only list you need.

WWE WrestleMania 38

Image courtesy of WWE on Facebook.

When: April 2-3

Where: AT&T Stadium in Dallas

WrestleMania 38, the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history, takes place Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 live from AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Tickets are currently on sale via SeatGeek.co. WrestleMania 38 will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else. This popular event draws fans from 50 states and 47 countries, if WWE is your thing this should be on top of your list of things to do this weekend in Dallas.

Jurassic Quest in Fort Worth

When: April 1 – 3, 2022

Where: Fort Worth Convention Center | 1201 Houston St, Fort Worth

An incredible adventure to feed the scientific curiosity of children, this exhibition is North America’s largest and most realistic Dinosaur event. In collaboration with leading paleontologists, each dinosaur has been painstakingly replicated in every detail. Families are invited to walk among more than 100 life-sized dinousaurs. Jurassic Quest exhibits also allow future paleontologists to dig up fossils, ride their favorite life-sized dinosaur, enjoy walking dinosaur and baby dinosaur shows. If you don’t mind driving to Fort Worth, add this fun event to your list of things to do this weekend in Dallas!

Allen Contemporary Theatre presents Ira Levin’s Deathtrap

When: April 1 – 3, 2022

Where: Allen Contemporary Theatre | 1210 E Main St #300, Allen

Last chance to get tickets for Ira Levin’s famous comedic thriller this weekend! A washed-up playwright finds a chance to rise to the top once more, a shot he’d be willing to kill for. This classic whodunnit is brought to life by director Robyn Mead and a talented cast that comes together to tell this dark story that draws you in from the start, mixing fear with laughter all the way through.

Parent’s Night Out at Jump into Art Studios

When: April 2, 2022

Where: Jump Into Art Studios | 404 N Church Street, McKinney

Looking forward to a night out without the kids? Jump into Art Studios takes your precious cargo to a delightful time with camp-type games, artist’s choice art projects, plus dinner and a movie, to give you a well-deserved break and a chance to enjoy all the adult fun this weekend has in for you.

Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival

When: March 30 to April 3, 2022

Where: Heart of the Ranch at Clearfork | 5000 Clearfork Main St, Fort Worth

This yearly four-day culinary festival presents over 100 talented chefs and food artisans, as well as craft brewers and distinctive vintners who’ll bring a range of tastes, styles and methods that reflect the diversity of the city itself. Visitors can also enjoy events leading up to the festival, including Shooting with the Chefs and Reserve Wine Tasting.

But it’s more than good food and good fun – it’s a good cause: proceeds from the festival go to the Fort Worth Food + Wine Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that raises funds for local grant programs and culinary scholarships.

Texas Style Wrestling presents Unfoolish Business

When: April 1 – 3, 2022

Where: Myers Park Event Center | 7117 County Road 166, McKinney

Texas Style Wrestling will present Unfoolish Business, professional wrestling where fans experience live, hard hitting, family friendly, classic “Good vs Evil” sports entertainment. If you can’t make it to Wrestlemania, but are still craving some wrestling action, add this event to your things to do this weekend in Dallas list!

Back in Black AC/DC tribute at Legacy Hall

When: April 2, 2022

Where: Legacy Hall Box Garden | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

Want a chance to enjoy real rock-and-roll with a live performance? Grab your friends and come early for dinner and drinks from over 20 eateries and bars before the stage is taken over by Back In Black, the ultimate tribute to AC/DC. Or reserve your Balcony VIP Lounge seat and enjoy dedicated cocktail service, soft seating, and the best view of the stage.

Monster Truckz Extreme Tour

Photogaph courtesy of Monster Truckz Facebook page

When: April 1 – 3, 2022

Where: Myers Park Event Center | 7117 County Road 166, McKinney

From massive monster tricks destroying cars, thrilling and exciting tricks on four wheels, through motorcycle riders facing death in the Sphere of Fear, to a man being fired FROM A CANNON? This action packed family show is guaranteed to break the weekend routine!

Plano Symphony Orchestra’s “Let’s Dance!”

When: April 3, 2022

Where: McKinney Performing Arts Center | 111 North Tennessee Street, McKinney

The Plano Symphony Orchestra presents their interactive concert, featuring music from popular movies like “Encanto,” “Star Wars,” “Ghostbusters,” “The Little Mermaid” and more. Joined by The McLane School of Irish Dance, these concerts seek to teach kids of all ages about brass instruments and encourage them to participate in the 45-minute interactive performance. Take the opportunity to introduce your younglings to instruments at the Anna Hale Instrument Petting Zoo 45 minutes prior to the concert in the lobby for a full musical experience.

Dallas Blooms Spring Festival

When: Until April 10, 2022

Where: Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden | 8525 Garland Rd, Dallas

You are still on time to enjoy “Birds in Paradise,” the spring festival at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden showcasing an explosion of color from 100 varieties of spring bulbs, 500,000 spring-blooming blossoms, thousands of azaleas, and hundreds of Japanese cherry trees. A variety of themed programming includes bird talks, bird flight shows, demonstrations and more. Some of the events the festival has in place this weekend are The Dallas Zoo’s Animal Adventures program this Saturday, a 30-45-minute educational program featuring 5-7 ambassador animals including birds, mammals, and reptiles; and Window to the Wild, an educational bird exposition and meet & greet with birds and their trainers this Sunday.

This annual event closes soon so now is a good time to add it to your list of things to do in Dallas this weekend!

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at the Art Centre Theatre

When: April 1 – 3, 2022

Where: Art Centre Theatre | 1400 Summit Ave., Ste E, Plano

This timeless classic hist the stage of Art Centre Theatre at Plano with all its whimsical and musical enchantment this weekend. An amazing opportunity to share with your kids one of your own loved childhood stories.

Even more great things to do this weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Big Band Royalty: Sinatra meets Duke

When: April 1, 2022

Where: Mckinney Performing Arts Center| 111 North Tennessee Street, McKinney

Driveway Dive: Downtown Sessions

When: April 2 – 3, 2022

Where: McCall Plaza| 998 E 15th St, Plano

Plano Metropolitan Ballet presents Dance Plano

When: April 2, 2022

Where: Courtyard Theater| 1509 H Ave, Plano

Aqua Egg Hunt

When: April 2, 2022

Where: Frisco Athletic Center| 5828 Nancy Jane Ln, Frisco

Texas Tulips

When: Open daily, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: 10656 FM 2931, Pilot Point, Texas

