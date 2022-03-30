From WWE WrestleMania 38 in Dallas and Texas Style Wrestling at Myers Park in McKinney to a Monster Truckz Extreme Tour, there’s plenty of wild things to do in Dallas and beyond this weekend! There’s even some great things to do in Fort Worth – such as their annual Food & Wine Festival and Jurrassic Quest.
If you’re looking for the best things to do this weekend in Dallas, Collin County and beyond, look no further, here’s the only list you need.
WWE WrestleMania 38
When: April 2-3
Where: AT&T Stadium in Dallas
Tickets here.
WrestleMania 38, the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history, takes place Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 live from AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Tickets are currently on sale via SeatGeek.co. WrestleMania 38 will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else. This popular event draws fans from 50 states and 47 countries, if WWE is your thing this should be on top of your list of things to do this weekend in Dallas.
Jurassic Quest in Fort Worth
When: April 1 – 3, 2022
Where: Fort Worth Convention Center | 1201 Houston St, Fort Worth
More Info
An incredible adventure to feed the scientific curiosity of children, this exhibition is North America’s largest and most realistic Dinosaur event. In collaboration with leading paleontologists, each dinosaur has been painstakingly replicated in every detail. Families are invited to walk among more than 100 life-sized dinousaurs. Jurassic Quest exhibits also allow future paleontologists to dig up fossils, ride their favorite life-sized dinosaur, enjoy walking dinosaur and baby dinosaur shows. If you don’t mind driving to Fort Worth, add this fun event to your list of things to do this weekend in Dallas!
Allen Contemporary Theatre presents Ira Levin’s Deathtrap
When: April 1 – 3, 2022
Where: Allen Contemporary Theatre | 1210 E Main St #300, Allen
More Info
Last chance to get tickets for Ira Levin’s famous comedic thriller this weekend! A washed-up playwright finds a chance to rise to the top once more, a shot he’d be willing to kill for. This classic whodunnit is brought to life by director Robyn Mead and a talented cast that comes together to tell this dark story that draws you in from the start, mixing fear with laughter all the way through.
Parent’s Night Out at Jump into Art Studios
When: April 2, 2022
Where: Jump Into Art Studios | 404 N Church Street, McKinney
More Info
Looking forward to a night out without the kids? Jump into Art Studios takes your precious cargo to a delightful time with camp-type games, artist’s choice art projects, plus dinner and a movie, to give you a well-deserved break and a chance to enjoy all the adult fun this weekend has in for you.
Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival
When: March 30 to April 3, 2022
Where: Heart of the Ranch at Clearfork | 5000 Clearfork Main St, Fort Worth
More Info
This yearly four-day culinary festival presents over 100 talented chefs and food artisans, as well as craft brewers and distinctive vintners who’ll bring a range of tastes, styles and methods that reflect the diversity of the city itself. Visitors can also enjoy events leading up to the festival, including Shooting with the Chefs and Reserve Wine Tasting.
But it’s more than good food and good fun – it’s a good cause: proceeds from the festival go to the Fort Worth Food + Wine Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that raises funds for local grant programs and culinary scholarships.
Texas Style Wrestling presents Unfoolish Business
When: April 1 – 3, 2022
Where: Myers Park Event Center | 7117 County Road 166, McKinney
More Info
Texas Style Wrestling will present Unfoolish Business, professional wrestling where fans experience live, hard hitting, family friendly, classic “Good vs Evil” sports entertainment. If you can’t make it to Wrestlemania, but are still craving some wrestling action, add this event to your things to do this weekend in Dallas list!
Back in Black AC/DC tribute at Legacy Hall
When: April 2, 2022
Where: Legacy Hall Box Garden | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano
More Info
Want a chance to enjoy real rock-and-roll with a live performance? Grab your friends and come early for dinner and drinks from over 20 eateries and bars before the stage is taken over by Back In Black, the ultimate tribute to AC/DC. Or reserve your Balcony VIP Lounge seat and enjoy dedicated cocktail service, soft seating, and the best view of the stage.
Monster Truckz Extreme Tour
When: April 1 – 3, 2022
Where: Myers Park Event Center | 7117 County Road 166, McKinney
More Info
From massive monster tricks destroying cars, thrilling and exciting tricks on four wheels, through motorcycle riders facing death in the Sphere of Fear, to a man being fired FROM A CANNON? This action packed family show is guaranteed to break the weekend routine!
Plano Symphony Orchestra’s “Let’s Dance!”
When: April 3, 2022
Where: McKinney Performing Arts Center | 111 North Tennessee Street, McKinney
More Info
The Plano Symphony Orchestra presents their interactive concert, featuring music from popular movies like “Encanto,” “Star Wars,” “Ghostbusters,” “The Little Mermaid” and more. Joined by The McLane School of Irish Dance, these concerts seek to teach kids of all ages about brass instruments and encourage them to participate in the 45-minute interactive performance. Take the opportunity to introduce your younglings to instruments at the Anna Hale Instrument Petting Zoo 45 minutes prior to the concert in the lobby for a full musical experience.
Dallas Blooms Spring Festival
When: Until April 10, 2022
Where: Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden | 8525 Garland Rd, Dallas
More Info
You are still on time to enjoy “Birds in Paradise,” the spring festival at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden showcasing an explosion of color from 100 varieties of spring bulbs, 500,000 spring-blooming blossoms, thousands of azaleas, and hundreds of Japanese cherry trees. A variety of themed programming includes bird talks, bird flight shows, demonstrations and more. Some of the events the festival has in place this weekend are The Dallas Zoo’s Animal Adventures program this Saturday, a 30-45-minute educational program featuring 5-7 ambassador animals including birds, mammals, and reptiles; and Window to the Wild, an educational bird exposition and meet & greet with birds and their trainers this Sunday.
This annual event closes soon so now is a good time to add it to your list of things to do in Dallas this weekend!
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at the Art Centre Theatre
When: April 1 – 3, 2022
Where: Art Centre Theatre | 1400 Summit Ave., Ste E, Plano
More Info
This timeless classic hist the stage of Art Centre Theatre at Plano with all its whimsical and musical enchantment this weekend. An amazing opportunity to share with your kids one of your own loved childhood stories.
Even more great things to do this weekend in Dallas & Collin County
Big Band Royalty: Sinatra meets Duke
When: April 1, 2022
Where: Mckinney Performing Arts Center| 111 North Tennessee Street, McKinney
More Info
Driveway Dive: Downtown Sessions
When: April 2 – 3, 2022
Where: McCall Plaza| 998 E 15th St, Plano
More Info
Plano Metropolitan Ballet presents Dance Plano
When: April 2, 2022
Where: Courtyard Theater| 1509 H Ave, Plano
More Info
Aqua Egg Hunt
When: April 2, 2022
Where: Frisco Athletic Center| 5828 Nancy Jane Ln, Frisco
More Info
Texas Tulips
When: Open daily, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: 10656 FM 2931, Pilot Point, Texas
Click here for what you need to know about visiting Texas Tulips