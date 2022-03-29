Are you a candidate for Artificial Disc Replacement Surgery? If you think you might benefit from Artificial Disc Replacement Surgery, keep reading to find out how this treatment at The Center for Disc Replacement at Texas Health Center for Diagnostics & Surgery in Plano, TX gave a local veteran a second chance at life.

Frank Tagle’s spinal condition was preventing him enjoying time with his family

When a spinal condition got to the point of preventing Marine Corps. veteran Frank Tagle from enjoying his family, he knew he needed to do something. Frank had been told he needed to have spinal fusion surgery, but he didn’t want that. He wanted to retain motion and continue to perform his physically active job. Frank took matters into his own hands and sought out disc replacement surgery at the Center for Disc Replacement at Texas Health Center for Diagnostics and Surgery.

Frank slipped during a normal military exercise

It started as a normal military exercise for Frank Tagle.

His Marines Corps. team was practicing urban assault, and Frank would be the team climber. His mid-20s frame and strength enabled him to scale a building without the help of rope, cables, or hooks. Only when he had climbed three stories to the top, then he would anchor down rope for the rest of his team to climb up and follow.

Frank Tagle on a military operation

Today it was raining. Just a drizzle, so Frank didn’t worry and took on the building as usual. He bent his feet, locked his hands behind a storm drain, and pushed up against the wall.

He shimmied his way up to about the second floor. Then he slipped—and fell to the ground below, flat on his back.

Frank thought nothing much of it as he dusted himself off, climbed back up, and finished the training. But as the day progressed, his body got tighter and stiffer.

Everyone put away their weapons, putting on shorts and T-shirts to play football. The ball hurtled high above Frank’s head, and when he reached up to catch it, he collapsed. He couldn’t feel anything below his waist, and attempting to move was excruciating.

That simple slip left Frank in excruciating pain

That moment marked a 15-year struggle with pain, incapacitation and waning hope.

“Almost every two to three years, something would happen and I’d be incapacitated to where I was numb and couldn’t move,” Frank recalls. “I would sneeze; incapacitating episode. I would reach down to tie my shoe; incapacitating episode. I would step wrong; another incapacitating episode.”

“Almost every two to three years, something would happen and I’d be incapacitated to where I was numb and couldn’t move.” Frank Tagle

Frank’s back pain got worse and more frequent

Episodes went from every two years, to every year, to every four months, down to about every two months. His pain and inability to exert himself beyond what was absolutely necessary ate away at his quality of life—and sadly, the quality of time with his family.

“I couldn’t enjoy my kids. I couldn’t throw my daughter or my son up in the air, I couldn’t hold them in my arms for a prolonged period of time. My back was just so weak and so painful.”

In 2015, Frank knew something more serious was wrong. Nerve damage was setting in the longer he prolonged therapy, treatment or surgery. A neurologist briefly helped for 10 months. But something else had to be done.

Frank had researched different types of surgeries. The headache of working with VA doctors and insurance came to a head when a doctor tried to push the one thing Frank, working as a federal agent, did not want: fusion.

Frank did not want spine fusion

“My job depends on my physical fitness,” Frank says. “My career depends on me being able to endure hours upon hours wearing 60 pounds, running, jumping, shooting, climbing and fighting; everything the taxpayers have asked me to do. My forte is out here in the field with my team, with my agents, doing what we do. This is where I want to end my career.”

That’s when Frank reached out to the Center for Disc Replacement at Texas Health Center for Diagnostics and Surgery (THCDS), and they got Frank in touch with Dr. Jessica Shellock about disc replacement surgery.

“I had been surrounded by all these doctors and therapists, all these naysayers, that kept telling me there’s no way you can fix my back, and that surgery won’t work; I’d just to have to preserve what I have now,” Frank said. “But then I met Dr. Shellock, and got disc replacement surgery, and she changed my life for the better.”

Dr. Jessica Shellock at the Center for Disc Replacement at Texas Health Center for Diagnostics and Surgery (THCDS)

What is disc replacement surgery?

Most traditional views on spine surgery center on spinal fusion. This procedure removes the motion at a given segment in the spine. In the low back, there are five mobile segments; when motion is taken away from any of these segments, the levels around it, start working harder to compensate. They wear out faster, and that leads to the increased chances of additional surgery after an original spine surgery.

Watch this video for an explanation on what Artificial Disc Replacement Surgery is

Disc replacement surgery came along with the goal of being able to preserve motion instead of doing a spinal fusion. It also keeps the spine segment above and below it from wearing out faster, decreasing the chance of requiring another surgery in the future.

In April 2020, the FDA approved the 1st two-level lumbar disc replacement for a specific device called the Prodisc-L.

Dr. Jessica Shellock at the Center for Disc Replacement at Texas Health Center for Diagnostics and Surgery (THCDS)

“THCDS has collaborated with our practice and our Center for Disc Replacement to provide what we consider to be a boutique experience for patients seeking out disc replacement,” Dr. Shellock says. “I’ve worked here for 12 years and the service provided is fantastic.”

Frank had been expecting a typical doctor’s visit. But all of the staff showed attentiveness that was the perfect prelude to meeting Dr. Shellock, and eventually being under her care moving forward. It set the tone for the surgical experience with the hospital later, which he called “first class.”

“I was expecting the typical scenario: doctor walks in, looks at you for a few minutes, asks one or two questions and then they’re gone,” Frank says. “That was the blueprint in my mind from all my surgeries I’ve ever had until I met Dr. Shellock and the professionals from the Texas Back Institute. It was just a complete 180 degrees.”

Finally, Frank gets disc replacement surgery

July 2020 Frank ending up having a two-level lumbar disc replacement at THCDS. After the surgery, Frank woke up to something he hadn’t felt in two decades: cold feet.

He had worn shorts and flip flops in 20-degree weather before it never bothered him. He had no idea how much nerve damage he had done to himself. Standing up, walking around, stepping into the shower where he could finally feel every drop of water. It brought perplexed and grateful tears to his eyes.

Dr. Shellock encourages all patients who are facing the prospects of spinal surgery to take a step back if the only option they’re being offered is spinal fusion.

“The thing is, not everybody knows how to do disc replacement, or at least how to do it well, so it’s often not offered to patients,” Dr Shellock says. “If it’s not offered to you, then you don’t know it’s an option—you can’t make an informed choice as to what’s a better option for you. Let somebody like myself or one of my colleagues at the Center for Disc Replacement at Texas Health Cengter for Diagnostics and Surgery take a look. There’s a chance artificial disc replacement surgery is an option for you.”

Following his artificial disc replacement surgery, Frank Tagle can now enjoy time with his family

As for Frank Tagle, he is still in the field he loves most doing what he loves best. His quality of life and career has returned. He can now do with his two younger kids what he couldn’t do with his two older kids. He got a second chance.

“I can’t thank Dr. Shellock and the Center for Disc Replacement at THCDS enough. They saved my life.” Frank Tagle

Are you a candidate for Artificial Disc Replacement Surgery?

If you’re experiencing chronic pain caused by a neck or back condition, we suggest taking our Artificial Disc Replacement Assessment to see if you could be a candidate for artificial disc replacement surgery.

What are the characteristics of a candidate for Artificial Disc Replacement Surgery?

Neck pain with or without arm pain Lower back pain with or without leg pain Conservative treatment without significant relief of pain Degenerative disc disease Herniated cervical or lumbar discs Previous disc surgery with continued pain You have been advised to consider fusion surgery

At the Center for Disc Replacement at Texas Health Center for Diagnostics & Surgery, we know that you want a life free from pain; that means you need a solution to your spine problems. Perhaps you know you need a physician, but you aren’t sure how to find one. Maybe you are worried about an extended recovery time. Or maybe you have heard stories about failed or unsuccessful spine surgeries. Whatever concerns you are dealing with, we are here to help!

3 Steps To Take Your Life Back

Call and speak with our program director about your symptoms. Come in for a physical evaluation. Receive a customized treatment plan utilizing the most conservative treatment options. If conservative options fail to provide lasting relief, find out if you are a candidate for disc replacement surgery.

Call us at 972-608-5146 to talk to Jennifer, our program director.

The Center for Disc Replacement at Texas Health Center for Diagnostics & Surgery

6020 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX 75093

thcds.com

972-608-5146

Watch this video to find out more about the Center for Disc Replacement at Texas Health Center for Diagnostics & Surgery

